Gadkari meets Delhi LG to expedite NCR projects before poll code of conduct kicks in: Report

Union minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and chief secretary, Vijay Dev to discuss various infrastructure projects in Delhi-NCR and to kick-start them before poll code of conduct is imposed in March. The projects included Delhi-Mumbai e’way, Delhi-Meerut rapid rail and Dwarka expressway.

According to a report in The Times of India, the union minister met various officials from the Delhi government to urge them to “expedite tree felling exercise” for Dwarka expressway. Sources told the paper that the LG and chief secretary will soon meet chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, to discuss the projects.

The report also said that Gadkari told the officials that “NHAI would have no options but to terminate the contracts of the projects if the approvals don’t come”.

The Dwarka e’way has been delayed due to protest against felling of 10,000 trees along the 4 kilometer stretch in Delhi.

Gadkari is also expected to seek Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s time, to lay foundation stone for Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs one lakh crore and will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 hours.