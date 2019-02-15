Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gadkari meets Delhi LG to expedite NCR projects before poll code of conduct kicks in: Report

The report also said that Gadkari told the officials that “NHAI would have no options but to terminate the contracts of the projects if the approvals don’t come”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and chief secretary, Vijay Dev to discuss various infrastructure projects in Delhi-NCR and to kick-start them before poll code of conduct is imposed in March. The projects included Delhi-Mumbai e’way, Delhi-Meerut rapid rail and Dwarka expressway.

According to a report in The Times of India, the union minister met various officials from the Delhi government to urge them to “expedite tree felling exercise” for Dwarka expressway. Sources told the paper that the LG and chief secretary will soon meet chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, to discuss the projects.

The report also said that Gadkari told the officials that “NHAI would have no options but to terminate the contracts of the projects if the approvals don’t come”.

The Dwarka e’way has been delayed due to protest against felling of 10,000 trees along the 4 kilometer stretch in Delhi.

related news

Gadkari is also expected to seek Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s time, to lay foundation stone for Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs one lakh crore and will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 hours.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid rail will begin at Sarai Kale Khan in the national capital and will go up to Modipuram in Meerut, passing through Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 02:13 pm

tags #Delhi-Meerut Expressway #Delhi-Mumbai Expressway #infrastructure #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.