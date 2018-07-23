App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gadkari kicks off work on Rs 3,580-cr road projects in Madhya Pradesh

The minister said work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing through Jaipur and the Bhopal-Indore Expressway and the Chambal Expressway will start soon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union roads minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stones for over Rs 3,580 crore of roads projects in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

The minister said work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing through Jaipur and the Bhopal-Indore Expressway and the Chambal Expressway will start soon.

"More than 13,000 km roads worth Rs 5,000 crore have been built in the state by my ministry and the state. During the Congress rule, contractors used to cut a sorry figure in building roads," Gadkari said inaugurating the upgraded Shivpuri-Guna, Guna-Biora, Lakhanadoan-Chhapara roads running into 188 km built at an investment of Rs 1,902-crore.

The minister also laid the foundation stones of five national highway projects stretching 226 km at an investment of Rs 3,583 crore.

"The work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will pass through Jaipur, and Bhopal-Indore and Chambal expressways will start soon," he said, adding land acquistion for these projects is being done by the state.

He said Rs 1 trillion worth of road projects have been completed so far while Rs 1.5 trillion are underway.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 10:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.