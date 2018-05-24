App
May 24, 2018 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gadkari, Kejriwal review Yamuna cleaning work

Union minister Nitin Gadkari along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today reviewed Yamuna's cleaning activities and pitched for expediting the work to restore the past glory of the river.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Nitin Gadkari along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today reviewed Yamuna's cleaning activities and pitched for expediting the work to restore the past glory of the river. The meeting was also attended by Union water resources secretary U P Singh and officials from the Delhi government.

Efforts have been expedited to restore Yamuna to its past glory, Gadkari's office said.

The Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation minister reviewed Yamuna cleaning and ways to expedite the work were discussed in detail during his meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister, it said.

