Gadkari inaugurates road projects in Jharkhand, says Centre to invest Rs 2 lakh cr by 2024

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari noted that the state, before 2014, "had just about 200-250 km roads linked to national highway, which rose to 4,000 km after 2014 under the Narendra Modi government". (File image: Reuters)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the Centre would invest Rs 2 lakh crore in Jharkhand by 2024 to develop roads and attract investments to the mineral-rich state.

The road transport and highway minister, during the day, laid foundation of nine road and rail over-bridges worth over Rs 3,800 crore.

He is set to launch 31 projects in all, worth Rs 13,296 crore.

Of these, 21 pertain to state capital Ranchi, incurring an expense of Rs 9,453 crore.