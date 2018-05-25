Gadkari asks DJB to speed up projects aimed at Yamuna pollution abatement

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has instructed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to speed up projects of the Yamuna Action Plan (YAP)-III, according to an official statement. The meeting, which was held yesterday, was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior DJB officials.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under YAP-III has approved eight packages at an estimated cost of Rs 1,656 crores to construct sewage treatment-related projects in Okhla, Kondli and Rithala, among others.

During the meeting, Gadkari expressed dissatisfaction on the "very slow" progress of these projects, the statement said.

He said that all formalities such as sight survey, tender process, topographical survey and land acquisition should be completed before issuing contract and work order.

Gadkari said the Centre is ready to give all its support, but the DJB will have to speed up the process.

On their part, Kejriwal and senior DJB officials said that significant progress had been made in the last three months in awarding the projects.

They also said sincere efforts will be made to complete the projects before scheduled deadlines.

Review of the construction of a 318 MLD (70 MGD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Coronation Pillar and interception sewer project was also done during the meeting.

The likely time of completion of the STP is September 2019, while most of the work in the interception sewer project will be complete by December 2018, the statement said.

It was decided during the parleys that dredged up material and silt may be used in roads by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and that a meeting should be held with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh officials to discuss issues relating to 'nullhas' (drains), which pollute the Yamuna river.