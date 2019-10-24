Gadchiroli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Gadchiroli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Gadchiroli is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Gadchiroli district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Constituency Information

Gadchiroli is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Gadchiroli district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Voter turnout was 58.62% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.28% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Deorao Madguji Holi won this seat by a margin of 51905 votes, which was 31.94% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 162494 votes.

Dr Namdeo Dalluji Usendi won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 960 votes. INC polled 155104 votes, 43.55% of the total votes polled.