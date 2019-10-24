Gadchiroli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Gadchiroli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Gadchiroli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Gadchiroli constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Gadchiroli is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Gadchiroli district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Maharashtra Poll Gadchiroli Assembly Election Result 2019
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 58.62% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.28% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Deorao Madguji Holi won this seat by a margin of 51905 votes, which was 31.94% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 162494 votes.
Dr Namdeo Dalluji Usendi won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 960 votes. INC polled 155104 votes, 43.55% of the total votes polled.The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
