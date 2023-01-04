 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 to be flavour of 2023; first meeting under tourism track likely in late January

PTI
Jan 04, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc on December 1, setting the tone for the ministry's calendar this year.

From showcasing Incredible India visiting delegates to positioning the country as a major travel destination during its year-long presidency, G20 will be the Union Tourism ministry's focus area in 2023.

More than 200 meetings will be held across 55 locations, culminating with the annual G20 summit on September 9-10.

The Tourism ministry is geared up to put its best foot forward and showcase to the guests from different countries the cultural heritage and culinary delights of India.

The first G20 meeting -- the Sherpa meet -- was held in the first week of December in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

From artistic murals to decking up of heritage sites with lights, the old city played the perfect host as iconic buildings were chosen as venues, besides sightseeing to Kumbhalgarh Fort -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site.