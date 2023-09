G20 Summit traffic advisory: Which routes to take while navigating Delhi on Sept 8, 9 and 10

Delhi Metro services start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8-10.

New Delhi has pulled out all the stops to ensure a smooth G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. Traffic curbs have kicked in and will remain in place till 11.59 pm on Sunday. All essential services and vehicle involved in crucial deliveries will be allowed to operate freely.

If you are planning to navigate Delhi during the G20 weekend, we have this sorted

Take the Metro, it's the best option

Delhi Metro services start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8-10. They will remain open for the general public during this time, except the Supreme Court Metro Station, which is the closest metro station near Pragati Maidan, the Summit venue.

Avoid New Delhi district

Yes. The area is a "controlled zone" till 11:59 pm on September 10. TSR and taxis will be allowed on roads outside the New Delhi District, taxis with passengers heading to New Delhi District need proper IDs. Residents, authorised vehicles and essential service providers need to carry identity proof.

What are the routes I should take if I have to catch a train?

From South & West Delhi: Dhaula Kuan - Ring Road - Naraina Flyover - Mayapuri Chowk – Kirti Nagar Main Road - Shadipur Flyover - Patel Road (Main Mathura Marg) - R/A Pusa - Pusa Road - Dayal Chowk - Panchkuian Road - Outer Circle Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road - Bhabhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From North & East Delhi: Yudhister Setu - Boulevard Road - Rani Jhansi Flyover - R/A Jhandewalan -D.B. Gupta Road - Sheela Cinema Road - Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

If you are going to Hazrat Nizamuddin station, use:

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan Flyover - Ring Road - AIlMS Chowk - Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu - Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg - Lodhi Road - Neela Gumbad - Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg - Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station

From East Delhi: Pusta Road/Noida Link Road - Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) - Nizamuddin Entry-II Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

From West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction - Mahatma Gandhi Road (Ring Road) - Raja Garden Chowk- Naraina Flyover - Dhaula Kuan Flyover - Ring Road - AlIMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu - Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg - Lodhi Road- Neela Gumbad - Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg - Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station

From North Delhi: Mukarba Chowk - Dr. KB Hedgewar Marg (Outer Ring Road) - Majnu Ka Tila) - Chandagi Ram Akhada - Left loop from Ring Road towards Yudhishthir Setu – GT Road - Shatri Park - Pusta Road/Noida Link Road - Delhi-Meerut Expressway -Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) - Nizamuddin Entry-ll Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

For Sarai Rohilla railway station

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan Flyover - Vande Matram Marg - Dayal Chowk - Faiz Road- New Rohtak Road - Liberty Cinema - Navhind School Marg - Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

From East Delhi: Noida Link Road/Pusta Road - Shastri Park - GT Road – Yudhishthir Setu - GT Karnal Road - Under Rani Jhansi Flyover - Ram Bagh Marg - Veer Banda Bairagi Marg - Old Rohtak Road - Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

From West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction - Rohtak Road - New Rohtak Road - Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

From North Delhi: Azadpur Chowk - Ring Road - Prem Badi Pul- Maharaja Nahar Singh Marg - Inderlok Metro Station - Veer Banda Bairagi Marg - Old Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

For Old Delhi railway station

From South & East Delhi: Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - Delhi-Meerut Expressway - Noida Link Road - Pusta Road - Yudhister Setu – ISBT Kashmere Gate - Lothian Road - Chhatta Rail - S. P. Mukherjee Marg- Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

From West & North Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Junction - Rohtak Road - Rani Jhansi Flyover – Lothian Road - Chatta Rail - Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

I need to catch a flight....

If you are going to Terminal 1 or Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport take the following route:

From Gurugram to T3 & from T3 to Gurugram: Service Road NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From Gurugram to T1 & from T1 to Gurugram: Service Road NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From Dwarka to T3 & from T3 to Dwarka: Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road

From Dwarka to T1 & from T1 to Dwarka: Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From New Delhi & South Delhi to T3 & from T3 to New Delhi & South Delhi: AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg - Sanjay T-Point – Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road

From New Delhi & South Delhi to T1 & from T1 to New Delhi & South Delhi: AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg - Sanjay T-Point - Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From West Delhi to T3 & from T3 to West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road

From West Delhi to T1 & from T1 to West Delhi: Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

From North & East Delhi to T3 & from T3 to North & East Delhi: ISBT kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road - Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road

From North & East Delhi to T1 & from T1 to North & East Delhi: ISBT kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road - Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II - Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road - Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1

What roads are shut?

Roads falling in Regulated and Controlled Zones. Use these routes for now

North–South Corridor

Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road –yudhisthir Setu – ISBT kashmere Gate – Ring Road – Majnu Ka Tila.

From AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover – Rajouri Garden Junction – Ring Road – Punjabi Bagh Junction – Ring Road – Azad Pur Chowk.

East-West Corridor

From Sun Dial/DND Flyover - Ring Road –Ashram Chowk – Moolchand Underpass – AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover.

From Yudhisthir Setu – Ring Road – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – Azad Pur Chowk – Ring Road – Lala Jagat Narayan Marg.

General traffic will be allowed into Delhi from Rajokari Border, but it will be diverted from NH-48 to Rao Tula Ram Marg – Olof Palme Marg. No vehicular movement will be allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan.

Do note: Buses and commercial vehicles will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel till 11:59 pm on September 10.

Avoid these roads on September 10

On September 10, traffic in the following locations will be impacted from 5 am to 1 pm: New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate side, Old Delhi Railway Station from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) Road side, Shanti Van Chowk from Geeta Colony side, ITO from Vikas Marg side, Rajghat Chowk from Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Marg side, and Guru Nanak Chowk from Minto Road side.

If you need more help, use the G20 Virtual Help Desk which can be accessed by clicking on the link : https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/dtpg20info/

The website is being updated with traffic information, road closures and alternative routes. It will also provide traffic advisories, and information about metro services, airport, ISBT and Railway Station routes.