G20 Summit: PWD sets August 31 deadline for completion of roadwork in Delhi

The iconic Pragati Maidan, which will primarily host the G20 summit, has been decked up beautifully with radiant lights, and fountains, setting the right mood for a class-apart experience. (Image: PTI)

With the G20 Summit on the horizon, the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has issued a directive to expedite roadwork completion by the August 31 deadline. The move aims to ensure seamless infrastructure readiness as the city prepares to host the high-profile event.

As part of the preparations, a dry run of installations and equipment is scheduled for September 4, according to an order released by PWD Special Secretary Shashanka Ala. The order emphasises rigorous testing of fountains, lights, pumps and motors, as well as maintaining the cleanliness of roads, footpaths and kerbstones between September 1 and September 7.

The dry run, slated to commence at 6 am, will be closely coordinated and monitored. The order specifies that reports confirming the functionality of crucial components such as important road sections, flag installations, LED panels, pumps, emergency vehicles and fountains will be submitted on the designated day.

"As the preparations for the G20 Summit are in the final league, it is reiterated that works undertaken by PWD i.e. horticulture/greening work, C&D waste removal, electrical lighting, road/footpath cleaning, painting, unauthorized encroachment removal and road engineering on all important roads in and around central Delhi, are completed in all respect, by Aug 31, 2023," the order stipulates.

In a bid to mitigate potential waterlogging issues, officials are directed to create backup sets of essential equipment and assess the functioning of permanent and mobile pumps between September 1 and September 7. Quick response teams are to remain active and stationed near Delhi Traffic police booths while CCTV cameras on roads of significant VIP movetent will undergo scrutiny.

Safety measures are also emphasised in the order, mandating the use of reflective jackets and safety gear by all employees working on roads. The control room is slated to be manned by an officer of at least the executive engineer's rank, ensuring round-the-clock vigilance from September 1.

Between September 8 and September 10, only personnel with valid permissions will be stationed at various locations. Field maintenance vans will be strategically positioned near important areas, while emergency vehicles will be placed in easily accessible locations with the Quick Response Teams.

Nodal officers will ensure proper flag protocols and the operation of fountains, lights, and high mast lights. A senior official outlined the phased approach to the work, with civil tasks set for completion by August 31, followed by functional checks between September 1 and September 7.

As the countdown to the summit continues, Delhi has witnessed an extensive transformation with 40 roads beautified and the addition of 49 statues and 109 fountains further enhancing the city's allure.