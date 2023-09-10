G20 Summit: Putin would not be arrested in 2024 Brazil meeting, says Lula

Putin has repeatedly skipped international gatherings, and was not present at the G20 get-together in Delhi, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose country takes over the G-20 presidency from India, has said his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, would not be arrested if he attends the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 2024.

Interviewed on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Delhi by Firstpost, Lula said Putin would be invited to the next year's event and he planned to attend a BRICS meeting due in Russia before the Rio summit.

"I believe that Putin can go easily to Brazil," Lula said. "What I can say to you is that if I'm president of Brazil, and he comes to Brazil, there's no way he will be arrested."

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Russia has denied that its forces engaged in war crimes or have forcibly taken Ukrainian children.

Brazil is a signatory to the Rome Statute, which led to the founding of the ICC and is “obliged” to detain and transfer Putin if he sets foot on its territory.

Not only Brazil but all 123 members of the ICC are obliged to do the same. Russia, China, the US and India are not part of the group.

On September 10, the G20 nations adopted a declaration that called on all states not to use force to grab territory.

The Ukraine war, which was being seen as a hurdle in getting the member countries to agree on a joint statement, did find a mention in the Delhi Declaration.

"… Due to the hard work of our team, a consensus has been built on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce the adoption of this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa and ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, announcing that a joint statement had been agreed to.