G20 Summit: PM Modi welcomes G20 leaders against Konark Wheel replica in Bharat Mandapam

PM Modi reached Bharat Mandapam this morning ahead of the G20 Summit, accompanied by EAM S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others. (Image: ANI)

A replica of Konark Wheel from the Sun temple in Odisha's Puri served as the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on September 9.

Also Read | India's G20 presidency: Of war, sanctions, and a naysayer in China

The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes, which has also been adapted into the Tricolour, embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation and architectural excellence. Its rotating motion symbolises time, 'Kaalchakra', as well as progress and continuous change.

Catch the G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates here

Prime Minister Modi reached Bharat Mandapam this morning ahead of the two-day meeting of the top world leaders. He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.