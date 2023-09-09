English
    G20 Summit: PM Modi to gift rare, lotus-shaped mementos to dignitaries

    September 09, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
    kamalam news18

    G20 Summit: 'Kamalam’ is five inches in length and bears eight small and big petals each. (Image credit: News18)

    Manmohan Saini from Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh worked for over six months to create 50 lotus-shaped mementoes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give away to the dignitaries to the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

    The Kamalam, as the artefact is referred to, is five inches in length and bears eight small and big petals each. “It is in the form of a special lotus prepared in a way that a slight rotation will open its outermost petals and, on rotating further, will result in a fully bloomed flower,” said Saini, as quoted by News 18.

    Saini is the only artisan who can create these brass artefacts and he mastered the rare art form of making these exquisite brass artefacts through more than 30 years.

    Uttar Pradesh Handicraft Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd approached Saini eight months ago and asked him to prepare the special mementos for the G20 Summit.

