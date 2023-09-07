G20 summit: Will liquor shops in Delhi remain open or shut during mega event? Details here

Rumours of a ban on sale of alcohol during the G20 summit has seen Delhiites rush to their nearby liquor stores

With less than 48 hours left for the mega event that is the G20 Summit 2023, New Delhi is set to host the who's who of international politics with US president Joe Biden heading the list of attendees. In view of the Summit, which is scheduled to be held over the weekend between September 9 and 10, the Delhi police has outlined a series of restrictions, including the suspension of all online delivery and commercial services during the event.

However, liquor shops are are not a part of the restrictions.

Rumours of a closure of liquor stores has been doing the rounds but contrary to reports the shops selling alcohol in the National Capital Region (NCR) will remain open over the G20 summit weekend.

When it was announced that schools and offices will be shut between September 8 and 10, Delhiites have been flocking to liquor stores to stockpile for the weekend. And this has seen a surge in sales for these stores.

A report in the Hindustan Times quoted a liquor store employee, who works in Gurugram Sector 56, as stating, “There has been a 20% increase in walk-in customers since August 22."

“People are thinking 'Khatam na ho jaye'. Ya phir unhe lag raha hai ki sab jagah theke band ho jayenge is time period mein'. This is not true yet customers have been flocking the store, and there has been a non-stop rush for an assortment of hard liquor bottles," the employee is quoted as saying in the report.

As per an official notification, liquor stores only in the New Delhi Police District (that mainly comprises Lutyen’s Delhi) will be closed for 3 days starting September 8. However that was the catalyst for rumours of a lockdown in Delhi to spread like wildfire, which has prompted people to rush to their nearby liquor shops.

'Fake news'

The Delhi Police on September 7 clarified and said the city will not be under lockdown and that the rumours are “factually not correct". Only commercial establishments in the "controlled zone" will remain closed across the 3 days.

But, in the rest of the NCR, there would be no restrictions on liquor sale. Although, the independent bars in the New Delhi Police District area will continue to stay open but might not serve liquor.

“Regarding the G20 summit, rumours are spreading that Delhi will be under lockdown at that time. It is factually not correct. As a number of heads of States are coming and international organisations are joining, that's why we have made a 'Controlled zone' in the New Delhi district. All the commercial establishments have been closed in this area for three days (8-10 Sept). We have been advising people to travel by Delhi Metro. Bonafide residents of the restricted zone will be allowed to move by displaying a valid ID. No restriction on the movement of essential commodities coming through Delhi borders," Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa told news agency ANI.

According to the police, the entire area of the New Delhi district will be a “Controlled Zone-I" from 5 am on September 8 to 11:59 pm on September 10.

The G20 Summit will be held at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.