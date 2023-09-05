G20 Summit: Joe Biden to arrive in India 2 days in advance for talks with PM Modi

Biden will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi on September 8, on the eve of the G-20 summit

US President Joe Biden will arrive in India on September 7, two days before the G20 summit in New Delhi, to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8. The G20 Leaders Summit is scheduled for September 9 and 10.

The agenda for the G20 summit includes discussion on issues such as clean energy transition, climate change, Ukraine-Russia war, increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, amongst other topics.

“While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi’s leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026," the White House said in a statement.

From India, the US president will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 10, where he will meet Vietnam General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Meanwhile, US First Lady Jill Biden is down the Covid, the White House confirmed. Biden's 72-year-old wife had Covid last in August 2022, while the president, now 80, last tested positive in July 2022. She is experiencing mild symptoms while president Joe Biden has been tested negative for the virus, the White House said on Monday, clearing his trip to India for the Summit.

"The First Lady tested positive for Covid-19," her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement. "She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware."

G20 summit

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. India currently holds the rotating presidency of the multinational group.

G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK and the US, as well as the European Union (EU).

The guest countries include Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the UAE.

(With inputs from Reuters)