G20 Summit | India is not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but also exceeding them, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 22 said India is not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but also exceeding them.

Addressing the G20 summit on the second day of the two-day event being hosted by Saudi Arabia, he said while "we are focused on saving citizens and the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, focussing on fighting climate change is equally important".

"It is equally important to keep our focus on fighting climate change. Climate change must be fought not in silos, but in an integrated, comprehensive, and holistic way," he said.

He also added that India is aiming to restore 26 million hectares degraded land by the year 2030, in addition to encouraging a circular economy.

"Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment and commitment of my government, India has adopted low carbon and climate-resilient development practices," he said, adding that not only has India met the Paris agreement requirements, but is also exceeding them.

At the Summit, the Prime Minister also laid out his plan to mobilize billions of dollars, train thousands of stakeholders, and promote research and development in the renewable energy sector.

Modi said the International Solar Alliance, which is reckoned as one among the fastest growing international organisations, will also contribute to reducing the carbon footprint in the country.

