G20 Summit in India: What's open, what's closed and how to travel in Delhi from September 8-10

Companies in Delhi-NCR facilitate work-from-home arrangements during G20 weekend

G20 Summit Delhi: The 18th G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi from September 8-10. Over 25 world leaders along with other delegates will be attending this grand event in Pragati Maidan. All entry and exit points near the venue, the newly-built Bharat Mandapam convention centre, will be regulated.

Will offices, schools, markets in Delhi be closed?

Yes. All establishments - schools, offices, restaurants, malls and markets - will be closed in New Delhi from September 8 to 10. The Supreme Court too will remain closed. Those travelling to the designated area for the Summit will have to obtain passes.

These measures will stay in place from September 7 to 10

What are the traffic restrictions during this period?

There will be curbs on heavy and light goods vehicles but those carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies will be allowed entry into Delhi. Traffic will have access to Ring Road and the network towards Delhi's borders. Railways and airport are open, but expect slight delays.

What about Metro and Bus services?

Yes, they will operational, but there will be some curbs, especially at stations near the Summit venue such as the Supreme Court. No boarding or de-boarding will be allowed at Supreme Court Metro Station from 5 am on September 9 till 11 pm on September 10.

Three-seater rickshaws (TSRs) and taxis will be allowed on roads outside the New Delhi District. Taxis with passengers heading to New Delhi District will need proper pass or hotel booking details. Residents, authorised vehicles and essential service providers have been asked to carry documents to prove identity.

Buses are operational too, especially those running on Ring Road.

What should I do if I am travelling to the Delhi railway station?

Movement of passengers to the New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations will see some curbs. Start early to avoid any delay. It is advised to use the Metro between September 8 and 10.

Those travelling to New Delhi Railway station from Ajmeri Gate side will see curbs from 1am to 1pm on September 10. Passengers going to the Old Delhi station should note that traffic will impacted at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee side.

Those travelling to Hazrat Nizamuddin station can take the special North-South and East-West corridors or use the Metro.

What about those going to the airport?

Use Metro's Airport Express Line (Orange Line) connecting New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Station via IGI Airport T3. Road traffic towards IGI Airport will be affected from the midnight of September 7 to 11.59 pm on September 10. Check Delhi Traffic Police's website for more details.

Factor in anticipate additional time for security checks, check-in procedures, and potential traffic delays en route to the airport.

Are govt offices, banks closed in Delhi?

Commercial banks, financial institutions, shops and business establishments within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Police District will be closed.