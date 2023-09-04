G20 Summit 2023: Northern railways has cancelled, diverted trains from Sept 8-10. Complete list of trains impacted

All government offices, schools, colleges and educational institutions in Delhi will be shut for three days for the G20 Summit.

Northern Railways G20 Guidelines: Indian Railways has released a list of over 200 trains that will be impacted during the event slated from September 8-10. Several trains have been either cancelled or diverted to other routes or .

Some of the trains that have been terminated include the Amritsar Jn-New Delhi Express and Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express. Terminals of 15 trains have been changed, six train routes have been diverted.

All government offices, schools, colleges and educational institutions in Delhi will be shut for three days for the G20 Summit. Heads of states from all G20 members (except Russia and China), and representatives of global organisations such as the UN, IMF, World Bank and WTO will be in Delhi for the Summit.



Keeping in view the security and other important arrangement for prestigious #G20Summit 2023 in Delhi Area, Railways have made 'Train Handling Plan' as under. The Passengers are requested to plan their journey on the dates shown accordingly :- pic.twitter.com/UuGdA7MbwB

List of trains cancelled (Note this may be updated)

Train number 12280 Taj Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and

10.09.2023

2. Train number 22479 Sarbat Da Bhala Express canceled on

09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

3. Train number 14737 Bhiwani -Tilak Bridge Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

4. Train number 14727 Sri Ganganagar -Tilak Bridge Express canceled on 08.09.2023 and 09.09.2023

5. Train number 14030 Meerut Cantt-Sri Ganganagar Spl canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

6. Train number 14086 Sirsa Express canceled on 09.09.2023,10.09.2023 and 11.09.2023

7. Train number 14315 Intercity Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

8. Train number 14323 Rohtak Intercity Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

9. Train number 14682 Jalandhar City-New Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

10. Train number 12459 Amritsar-New Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

11. Train number 12460 Amritsar -New Delhi Express canceled 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

12. Train number 14681 New Delhi-Jalandhar City Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

13. Train number 14324 New Delhi Intercity Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

14. Train number 14316 Intercity Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023, 11.09.2023

15. Train number 14085 Sirsa Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

16. Train number 14728 Tilak Bridge-Sri Ganganagar Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

17. Train number 14738 Tilak Bridge- Bhiwani Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

18. Train number 12279 Taj Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

19. Train number 22480 Sarbat Da Bhalaa Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

20. Train number 22429 Delhi-Pathankot Express canceled on 10.09.2023

21. Train number 20411 Delhi-Saharanpur Suf Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

22. Train number 14305 Delhi - Haridwar Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

23. Train number 14522 Ambala-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

24. Train number 14732 Kisan Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

25. Train number 14508 Fazilka-Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

26. Train number 14507 Delhi-Bathinda Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

27. Train number 14521 Delhi-Ambala Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

28. Train number 12481 Intercity Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

29. Train number 12482 Intercity Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

30. Train number 14731 Kisan Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

31. Train number 14304 Haridwar-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

32. Train number 14332 Kalka- Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

33. Train number 14029 Sri Ganganagar-Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

34. Train number 14331 Delhi-Kalka Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

35. Train number 22430 Pathankot-Delhi Superfast canceled on 10.09.2023

36. Train number 14023 Delhi-Kurukshetra Express canceled on 09.09.2023

37. Train number 20412 Saharanpur-Delhi Superfast Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 38. Train number 14151 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express canceled on 10.09.2023

39. Train number 14152 Anand Vihar Terminal -Kanpur Central Express canceled on 10.09.2023

40. Train number 14024 Kurukshetra-Delhi Express canceled on 10.09.2023

41. Train number 4041 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Farrukh Nagar Special canceled on 09.09.2023

42. Train number 4042 Farrukh Nagar-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special canceled on 09.09.2023

43. Train number 4089 New Delhi-Hisar Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

44. Train number 4090 Hisar -New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

45. Train number 4128 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023

46. Train number 4139 Kurukshetra-Ambala Special canceled on 08.09.2023

47. Train number 4176 Panipat-Ambala Special canceled on 09.09.2023

48. Train number 4285 Delhi-Rewari Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

49. Train number 4339 Bulandshahr-Tilak Bridge Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

50. Train number 4340 Tilak Bridge-Bulandshahr Memu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

51. Train number 4405 Hazrat Nizamuddin Kurukshetra Memu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

52. Train number 4406 Kurukshetra-Hazrat Nizamuddin Memu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

53. Train number 4407 Palwal-Ghaziabad emu canceled on 09.09.2023

54. Train number 4408 Shakur Basti-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

55. Train number 4409 Ghaziabad-Shakur Basti Emu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

56. Train number 4410 Shakur Basti-Palwal Emu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

57. Train number 4413 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

58. Train number 4416 Shakur Basti-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

59. Train number 4421 Palwal-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

60. Train number 4422 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

61. Train number 4435 Rewari -Meerut City Special canceled on 09.09.2023

62. Train number 4437 Palwal-Shakur Basti Emu Special canceled on 09.09.2023

63. Train number 4438 New Delhi-Palwal Special canceled on 09.09.2023

64. Train number 4443 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Emu Special canceled on 09.09.2023

66. Train number 4445 Palwal-Shakur Basti Emu Special canceled on 08.09.2023

67. Train number 4447 Ghaziabad-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023

68. Train number 4451 Delhi-Panipat Special canceled on 09.09.2023

69. Train number 4452 Kurukshetra-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023

70. Train number 4453 New Delhi-Jind Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023

71. Train number 4454 Jind -New Delhi Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023

72. Train number 4455 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023

73. Train number 4471 Ghaziabad-Panipat Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023

74. Train number 4472 Panipat-Ghaziabad Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023

75. Train number 4485 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

76. Train number 4486 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

77. Train number 4581 Delhi-Panipat Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

78. Train number 4586 Panipat-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

79. Train number 4599 Delhi Saharanpur Special canceled on 09.09.2023

80. Train number 4600 Saharanpur-Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023

81. Train number 4907 Dankaur-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

82. Train number 4911 Palwal-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 08.09.2023

83. Train number 4912 Ghaziabad-Palwal Emu canceled on 09.09.2023

84. Train number 4913 Palwal-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023

85. Train number 4915 Ballabhgarh-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

86. Train number 4916 New Delhi-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

87. Train number 4919 Kosi Kalan-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

88. Train number 4920 New Delhi-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

89. Train number 4921 Palwal-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

90. Train number 4934 Shakur Basti-Dankaur Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

91. Train number 4938 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023

92. Train number 4939 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

93. Train number 4940 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

94. Train number 4942 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

95. Train number 4944 Sbb-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

96. Train number 4947 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023

97. Train number 4949 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023

98. Train number 4951 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

99. Train number 4952 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023

100. Train number 4954 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023

101. Train number 4955 Ghaziabad-Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023

102. Train number 4956 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

103. Train number 4957 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

104. Train number 4959 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023

105. Train number 4960 Shakur Basti-Ballabhgarh-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

106. Train number 4965 Ladies Special canceled on 09.09.2023

107. Train number 4966 Ladies Special canceled on 09.09.2023

108. Train number 4968 Ghaziabad-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

109. Train number 4987 Delhi-Jind Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

110. Train number 4988 Jind- Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

111. Train number 4989 Delhi-Rewari Passenger canceled on 09.09.2023

112. Train number 4990 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

113. Train number 4999 Delhi -Shamli Express Special canceled on 08.09.2023

114. Train number 5000 Shamli-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

115. Train number 1617 Delhi-Shamli Sewa Service canceled on 10.09.2023

116. Train number 1618 Shamli-Delhi Sewa Service canceled on 10.09.2023

117. Train number 1620 Shamli-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

118. Train number 4019 Delhi-Shamli Special canceled on 10.09.2023

119. Train number 4020 Shamli-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023

120. Train number 4023 Delhi-Qasimpur Kheri Special canceled on 10.09.2023

121. Train number 4024 Qasimpur Kheri-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023

122. Train number 4089 New Delhi-Hisar Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

123. Train number 4090 Hisar -New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

124. Train number 4127 Delhi-Panipat Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

125. Train number 4128 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023

126. Train number 4139 Kurukshetra-Ambala Special canceled on 09.09.2023

127. Train number 4140 Ambala-Kurukshetra Special canceled on 10.09.2023

128. Train number 4176 Panipat-Ambala Special canceled on 10.09.2023

129. Train number 4178 Kurukshetra-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

130. Train number 4283 Delhi-Rewari Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

131. Train number 4285 Delhi- Rewari Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

132. Train number 4286 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

133. Train number 4339 Bulandshahr-Tilak Bridge Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

134. Train number 4340 Tilak Bridge-Bulandshahr Memu Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

135. Train number 4403 Delhi-Saharanpur Memu press Special canceled on 10.09.2023

136. Train number 4404 Saharanpur-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023

137. Train number 4405 Hazrat Nizamuddin Kurukshetra Memu Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

138. Train number 4406 Kurukshetra-Hazrat Nizamuddin Memu press Special canceled on 10.09.2023

139. Train number 4407 Palwal-Ghaziabad emu canceled on 10.09.2023

140. Train number 4408 Shakur Basti-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

141. Train number 4409 Ghaziabad-Shakur Basti Emu press Special canceled on 10.09.2023

142. Train number 4410 Shakur Basti-Palwal Emu press Special canceled on 10.09.2023

143. Train number 4413 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

144. Train number 4416 Shakur Basti-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

145. Train number 4421 Palwal-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

146. Train number 4422 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

147. Train number 4425 Delhi-Narwana Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

148. Train number 4429 Delhi-Shamli-Saharanpur Special canceled on 10.09.2023

149. Train number 4430 Saharanpur-Shamli-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023

150. Train number 4432 Jakhal- Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023

151. Train number 4435 Rewari -Meerut City Special canceled on 10.09.2023

152. Train number 4437 Palwal-Shakur Basti Emu Special canceled on 10.09.2023

153. Train number 4438 New Delhi-Palwal Special canceled on 10.09.2023

154. Train number 4443 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Emu Special canceled on 10.09.2023

155. Train number 4444 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023

156. Train number 4445 Palwal-Shakur Basti Emu Special canceled on 09.09.2023

157. Train number 4447 Ghaziabad-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023

158. Train number 4451 Delhi-Panipat Special canceled on 10.09.2023

159. Train number 4452 Kurukshetra-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023

160. Train number 4453 New Delhi-Jind Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023

161. Train number 4454 Jind -New Delhi Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023

162. Train number 4455 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023

163. Train number 4471 Ghaziabad-Panipat Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023

164. Train number 4472 Panipat-Ghaziabad Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023

165. Train number 4485 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

166. Train number 4486 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

167. Train number 4499 Delhi- Rewari Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

168. Train number 4500 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

169. Train number 4521 Delhi-Shamli-Saharanpur Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

170. Train number 4581 Delhi-Panipat Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

171. Train number 4586 Panipat-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

172. Train number 4599 Delhi -Saharanpur Special canceled on 10.09.2023

173. Train number 4600 Saharanpur-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023

174. Train number 4907 Dankaur-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

175. Train number 4911 Palwal-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

176. Train number 4912 Ghaziabad-Palwal Emu canceled on 10.09.2023

177. Train number 4913 Palwal-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023

178. Train number 4915 Ballabhgarh-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

179. Train number 4916 New Delhi-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

180. Train number 4919 Kosi Kalan-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

181. Train number 4920 New Delhi-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

182. Train number 4921 Palwal-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

183. Train number 4934 Shakur Basti-Dankaur Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

184. Train number 4938 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023

185. Train number 4939 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

186. Train number 4940 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

187. Train number 4942 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

188. Train number 4944 Sahibabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

189. Train number 4947 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023

190. Train number 4949 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023

191. Train number 4951 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

192. Train number 4952 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023

193. Train number 4954 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023

194. Train number 4955 Ghaziabad-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023

195. Train number 4956 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

196. Train number 4957 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

197. Train number 4959 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023

198. Train number 4960 Shakur Basti-Ballabhgarh-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

199. Train number 4968 Ghaziabad-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

200. Train number 4987 Delhi -Jind Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

201. Train number 4988 Jind -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

202. Train number 4989 Delhi- Rewari Passenger canceled on 10.09.2023

203. Train number 4990 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

204. Train number 4999 Delhi -Shamli Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023

205. Train number 4283 Delhi- Rewari Express Special canceled on 11.09.2023

206. 5000 Shamli -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023

207. Train number 4286 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 11.09.2023