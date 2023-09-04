English
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    G20 Summit 2023: Northern railways has cancelled, diverted trains from Sept 8-10. Complete list of trains impacted

    All essential services such as hospitals, medicine shops, and milk shops will remain open in Delhi. Metro will be curbed along event routes but will be operational in other places

    Moneycontrol News
    September 04, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
    Over 200 trains cancelled for G20 Summit

    All government offices, schools, colleges and educational institutions in Delhi will be shut for three days for the G20 Summit.

    Northern Railways G20 Guidelines: Indian Railways has released a list of over 200 trains that will be impacted during the event slated from September 8-10. Several trains have been either cancelled or diverted to other routes or .
    Some of the trains that have been terminated include the Amritsar Jn-New Delhi Express and Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express. Terminals of 15 trains have been changed, six train routes have been diverted.


    All government offices, schools, colleges and educational institutions in Delhi will be shut for three days for the G20 Summit. Heads of states from all G20 members (except Russia and China), and representatives of global organisations such as the UN, IMF, World Bank and WTO will be in Delhi for the Summit.

    List of trains cancelled (Note this may be updated)

    Train number 12280 Taj Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and
    10.09.2023
    2. Train number 22479 Sarbat Da Bhala Express canceled on
    09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    3. Train number 14737 Bhiwani -Tilak Bridge Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    4. Train number 14727 Sri Ganganagar -Tilak Bridge Express canceled on 08.09.2023 and 09.09.2023
    5. Train number 14030 Meerut Cantt-Sri Ganganagar Spl canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    6. Train number 14086 Sirsa Express canceled on 09.09.2023,10.09.2023 and 11.09.2023
    7. Train number 14315 Intercity Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    8. Train number 14323 Rohtak Intercity Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    9. Train number 14682 Jalandhar City-New Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    10. Train number 12459 Amritsar-New Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    11. Train number 12460 Amritsar -New Delhi Express canceled 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    12. Train number 14681 New Delhi-Jalandhar City Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    13. Train number 14324 New Delhi Intercity Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    14. Train number 14316 Intercity Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023, 11.09.2023
    15. Train number 14085 Sirsa Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    16. Train number 14728 Tilak Bridge-Sri Ganganagar Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    17. Train number 14738 Tilak Bridge- Bhiwani Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    18. Train number 12279 Taj Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    19. Train number 22480 Sarbat Da Bhalaa Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    20. Train number 22429 Delhi-Pathankot Express canceled on 10.09.2023
    21. Train number 20411 Delhi-Saharanpur Suf Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    22. Train number 14305 Delhi - Haridwar Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
    23. Train number 14522 Ambala-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
    24. Train number 14732 Kisan Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
    25. Train number 14508 Fazilka-Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
    26. Train number 14507 Delhi-Bathinda Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
    27. Train number 14521 Delhi-Ambala Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
    28. Train number 12481 Intercity Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
    29. Train number 12482 Intercity Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
    30. Train number 14731 Kisan Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
    31. Train number 14304 Haridwar-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
    32. Train number 14332 Kalka- Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
    33. Train number 14029 Sri Ganganagar-Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
    34. Train number 14331 Delhi-Kalka Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
    35. Train number 22430 Pathankot-Delhi Superfast canceled on 10.09.2023
    36. Train number 14023 Delhi-Kurukshetra Express canceled on 09.09.2023
    37. Train number 20412 Saharanpur-Delhi Superfast Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 38. Train number 14151 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express canceled on 10.09.2023
    39. Train number 14152 Anand Vihar Terminal -Kanpur Central Express canceled on 10.09.2023
    40. Train number 14024 Kurukshetra-Delhi Express canceled on 10.09.2023
    41. Train number 4041 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Farrukh Nagar Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    42. Train number 4042 Farrukh Nagar-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    43. Train number 4089 New Delhi-Hisar Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    44. Train number 4090 Hisar -New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    45. Train number 4128 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    46. Train number 4139 Kurukshetra-Ambala Special canceled on 08.09.2023
    47. Train number 4176 Panipat-Ambala Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    48. Train number 4285 Delhi-Rewari Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    49. Train number 4339 Bulandshahr-Tilak Bridge Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    50. Train number 4340 Tilak Bridge-Bulandshahr Memu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    51. Train number 4405 Hazrat Nizamuddin Kurukshetra Memu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    52. Train number 4406 Kurukshetra-Hazrat Nizamuddin Memu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    53. Train number 4407 Palwal-Ghaziabad emu canceled on 09.09.2023
    54. Train number 4408 Shakur Basti-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    55. Train number 4409 Ghaziabad-Shakur Basti Emu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    56. Train number 4410 Shakur Basti-Palwal Emu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    57. Train number 4413 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    58. Train number 4416 Shakur Basti-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    59. Train number 4421 Palwal-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    60. Train number 4422 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    61. Train number 4435 Rewari -Meerut City Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    62. Train number 4437 Palwal-Shakur Basti Emu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    63. Train number 4438 New Delhi-Palwal Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    64. Train number 4443 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Emu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    66. Train number 4445 Palwal-Shakur Basti Emu Special canceled on 08.09.2023
    67. Train number 4447 Ghaziabad-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    68. Train number 4451 Delhi-Panipat Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    69. Train number 4452 Kurukshetra-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    70. Train number 4453 New Delhi-Jind Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    71. Train number 4454 Jind -New Delhi Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    72. Train number 4455 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    73. Train number 4471 Ghaziabad-Panipat Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    74. Train number 4472 Panipat-Ghaziabad Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    75. Train number 4485 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    76. Train number 4486 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    77. Train number 4581 Delhi-Panipat Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    78. Train number 4586 Panipat-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    79. Train number 4599 Delhi Saharanpur Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    80. Train number 4600 Saharanpur-Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    81. Train number 4907 Dankaur-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    82. Train number 4911 Palwal-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 08.09.2023
    83. Train number 4912 Ghaziabad-Palwal Emu canceled on 09.09.2023
    84. Train number 4913 Palwal-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    85. Train number 4915 Ballabhgarh-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    86. Train number 4916 New Delhi-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    87. Train number 4919 Kosi Kalan-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    88. Train number 4920 New Delhi-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    89. Train number 4921 Palwal-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    90. Train number 4934 Shakur Basti-Dankaur Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    91. Train number 4938 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    92. Train number 4939 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    93. Train number 4940 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    94. Train number 4942 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    95. Train number 4944 Sbb-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    96. Train number 4947 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    97. Train number 4949 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    98. Train number 4951 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    99. Train number 4952 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    100. Train number 4954 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    101. Train number 4955 Ghaziabad-Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    102. Train number 4956 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    103. Train number 4957 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    104. Train number 4959 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    105. Train number 4960 Shakur Basti-Ballabhgarh-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    106. Train number 4965 Ladies Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    107. Train number 4966 Ladies Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    108. Train number 4968 Ghaziabad-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    109. Train number 4987 Delhi-Jind Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    110. Train number 4988 Jind- Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    111. Train number 4989 Delhi-Rewari Passenger canceled on 09.09.2023
    112. Train number 4990 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    113. Train number 4999 Delhi -Shamli Express Special canceled on 08.09.2023
    114. Train number 5000 Shamli-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    115. Train number 1617 Delhi-Shamli Sewa Service canceled on 10.09.2023
    116. Train number 1618 Shamli-Delhi Sewa Service canceled on 10.09.2023
    117. Train number 1620 Shamli-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    118. Train number 4019 Delhi-Shamli Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    119. Train number 4020 Shamli-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    120. Train number 4023 Delhi-Qasimpur Kheri Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    121. Train number 4024 Qasimpur Kheri-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    122. Train number 4089 New Delhi-Hisar Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    123. Train number 4090 Hisar -New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    124. Train number 4127 Delhi-Panipat Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    125. Train number 4128 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    126. Train number 4139 Kurukshetra-Ambala Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    127. Train number 4140 Ambala-Kurukshetra Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    128. Train number 4176 Panipat-Ambala Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    129. Train number 4178 Kurukshetra-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    130. Train number 4283 Delhi-Rewari Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    131. Train number 4285 Delhi- Rewari Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    132. Train number 4286 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    133. Train number 4339 Bulandshahr-Tilak Bridge Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    134. Train number 4340 Tilak Bridge-Bulandshahr Memu Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    135. Train number 4403 Delhi-Saharanpur Memu press Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    136. Train number 4404 Saharanpur-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    137. Train number 4405 Hazrat Nizamuddin Kurukshetra Memu Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    138. Train number 4406 Kurukshetra-Hazrat Nizamuddin Memu press Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    139. Train number 4407 Palwal-Ghaziabad emu canceled on 10.09.2023
    140. Train number 4408 Shakur Basti-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    141. Train number 4409 Ghaziabad-Shakur Basti Emu press Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    142. Train number 4410 Shakur Basti-Palwal Emu press Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    143. Train number 4413 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    144. Train number 4416 Shakur Basti-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    145. Train number 4421 Palwal-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    146. Train number 4422 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    147. Train number 4425 Delhi-Narwana Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    148. Train number 4429 Delhi-Shamli-Saharanpur Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    149. Train number 4430 Saharanpur-Shamli-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    150. Train number 4432 Jakhal- Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    151. Train number 4435 Rewari -Meerut City Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    152. Train number 4437 Palwal-Shakur Basti Emu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    153. Train number 4438 New Delhi-Palwal Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    154. Train number 4443 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Emu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    155. Train number 4444 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    156. Train number 4445 Palwal-Shakur Basti Emu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    157. Train number 4447 Ghaziabad-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    158. Train number 4451 Delhi-Panipat Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    159. Train number 4452 Kurukshetra-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    160. Train number 4453 New Delhi-Jind Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    161. Train number 4454 Jind -New Delhi Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    162. Train number 4455 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    163. Train number 4471 Ghaziabad-Panipat Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    164. Train number 4472 Panipat-Ghaziabad Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    165. Train number 4485 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    166. Train number 4486 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    167. Train number 4499 Delhi- Rewari Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    168. Train number 4500 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    169. Train number 4521 Delhi-Shamli-Saharanpur Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    170. Train number 4581 Delhi-Panipat Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    171. Train number 4586 Panipat-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    172. Train number 4599 Delhi -Saharanpur Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    173. Train number 4600 Saharanpur-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    174. Train number 4907 Dankaur-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    175. Train number 4911 Palwal-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    176. Train number 4912 Ghaziabad-Palwal Emu canceled on 10.09.2023
    177. Train number 4913 Palwal-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    178. Train number 4915 Ballabhgarh-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    179. Train number 4916 New Delhi-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    180. Train number 4919 Kosi Kalan-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    181. Train number 4920 New Delhi-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    182. Train number 4921 Palwal-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    183. Train number 4934 Shakur Basti-Dankaur Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    184. Train number 4938 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    185. Train number 4939 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    186. Train number 4940 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    187. Train number 4942 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    188. Train number 4944 Sahibabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    189. Train number 4947 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    190. Train number 4949 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    191. Train number 4951 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    192. Train number 4952 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    193. Train number 4954 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    194. Train number 4955 Ghaziabad-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    195. Train number 4956 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    196. Train number 4957 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    197. Train number 4959 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    198. Train number 4960 Shakur Basti-Ballabhgarh-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    199. Train number 4968 Ghaziabad-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    200. Train number 4987 Delhi -Jind Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    201. Train number 4988 Jind -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    202. Train number 4989 Delhi- Rewari Passenger canceled on 10.09.2023
    203. Train number 4990 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    204. Train number 4999 Delhi -Shamli Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
    205. Train number 4283 Delhi- Rewari Express Special canceled on 11.09.2023
    206. 5000 Shamli -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
    207. Train number 4286 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 11.09.2023

