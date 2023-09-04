G20 Summit 2023: Northern railways has cancelled, diverted trains from Sept 8-10. Complete list of trains impacted

Northern Railways G20 Guidelines: Indian Railways has released a list of over 200 trains that will be impacted during the event slated from September 8-10. Several trains have been either cancelled or diverted to other routes or .
Some of the trains that have been terminated include the Amritsar Jn-New Delhi Express and Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express. Terminals of 15 trains have been changed, six train routes have been diverted.
All government offices, schools, colleges and educational institutions in Delhi will be shut for three days for the G20 Summit. Heads of states from all G20 members (except Russia and China), and representatives of global organisations such as the UN, IMF, World Bank and WTO will be in Delhi for the Summit.
Keeping in view the security and other important arrangement for prestigious #G20Summit 2023 in Delhi Area, Railways have made 'Train Handling Plan' as under. The Passengers are requested to plan their journey on the dates shown accordingly :- pic.twitter.com/UuGdA7MbwB
— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) September 2, 2023
List of trains cancelled (Note this may be updated)
Train number 12280 Taj Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and
10.09.2023
2. Train number 22479 Sarbat Da Bhala Express canceled on
09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
3. Train number 14737 Bhiwani -Tilak Bridge Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
4. Train number 14727 Sri Ganganagar -Tilak Bridge Express canceled on 08.09.2023 and 09.09.2023
5. Train number 14030 Meerut Cantt-Sri Ganganagar Spl canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
6. Train number 14086 Sirsa Express canceled on 09.09.2023,10.09.2023 and 11.09.2023
7. Train number 14315 Intercity Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
8. Train number 14323 Rohtak Intercity Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
9. Train number 14682 Jalandhar City-New Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
10. Train number 12459 Amritsar-New Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
11. Train number 12460 Amritsar -New Delhi Express canceled 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
12. Train number 14681 New Delhi-Jalandhar City Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
13. Train number 14324 New Delhi Intercity Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
14. Train number 14316 Intercity Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023, 11.09.2023
15. Train number 14085 Sirsa Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
16. Train number 14728 Tilak Bridge-Sri Ganganagar Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
17. Train number 14738 Tilak Bridge- Bhiwani Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
18. Train number 12279 Taj Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
19. Train number 22480 Sarbat Da Bhalaa Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
20. Train number 22429 Delhi-Pathankot Express canceled on 10.09.2023
21. Train number 20411 Delhi-Saharanpur Suf Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
22. Train number 14305 Delhi - Haridwar Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023
23. Train number 14522 Ambala-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
24. Train number 14732 Kisan Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
25. Train number 14508 Fazilka-Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
26. Train number 14507 Delhi-Bathinda Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
27. Train number 14521 Delhi-Ambala Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
28. Train number 12481 Intercity Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
29. Train number 12482 Intercity Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
30. Train number 14731 Kisan Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
31. Train number 14304 Haridwar-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
32. Train number 14332 Kalka- Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
33. Train number 14029 Sri Ganganagar-Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
34. Train number 14331 Delhi-Kalka Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023
35. Train number 22430 Pathankot-Delhi Superfast canceled on 10.09.2023
36. Train number 14023 Delhi-Kurukshetra Express canceled on 09.09.2023
37. Train number 20412 Saharanpur-Delhi Superfast Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 38. Train number 14151 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express canceled on 10.09.2023
39. Train number 14152 Anand Vihar Terminal -Kanpur Central Express canceled on 10.09.2023
40. Train number 14024 Kurukshetra-Delhi Express canceled on 10.09.2023
41. Train number 4041 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Farrukh Nagar Special canceled on 09.09.2023
42. Train number 4042 Farrukh Nagar-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special canceled on 09.09.2023
43. Train number 4089 New Delhi-Hisar Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
44. Train number 4090 Hisar -New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
45. Train number 4128 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023
46. Train number 4139 Kurukshetra-Ambala Special canceled on 08.09.2023
47. Train number 4176 Panipat-Ambala Special canceled on 09.09.2023
48. Train number 4285 Delhi-Rewari Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
49. Train number 4339 Bulandshahr-Tilak Bridge Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
50. Train number 4340 Tilak Bridge-Bulandshahr Memu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
51. Train number 4405 Hazrat Nizamuddin Kurukshetra Memu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
52. Train number 4406 Kurukshetra-Hazrat Nizamuddin Memu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
53. Train number 4407 Palwal-Ghaziabad emu canceled on 09.09.2023
54. Train number 4408 Shakur Basti-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
55. Train number 4409 Ghaziabad-Shakur Basti Emu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
56. Train number 4410 Shakur Basti-Palwal Emu Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
57. Train number 4413 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
58. Train number 4416 Shakur Basti-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
59. Train number 4421 Palwal-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
60. Train number 4422 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
61. Train number 4435 Rewari -Meerut City Special canceled on 09.09.2023
62. Train number 4437 Palwal-Shakur Basti Emu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
63. Train number 4438 New Delhi-Palwal Special canceled on 09.09.2023
64. Train number 4443 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Emu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
66. Train number 4445 Palwal-Shakur Basti Emu Special canceled on 08.09.2023
67. Train number 4447 Ghaziabad-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
68. Train number 4451 Delhi-Panipat Special canceled on 09.09.2023
69. Train number 4452 Kurukshetra-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
70. Train number 4453 New Delhi-Jind Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
71. Train number 4454 Jind -New Delhi Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
72. Train number 4455 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023
73. Train number 4471 Ghaziabad-Panipat Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
74. Train number 4472 Panipat-Ghaziabad Memu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
75. Train number 4485 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
76. Train number 4486 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
77. Train number 4581 Delhi-Panipat Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
78. Train number 4586 Panipat-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
79. Train number 4599 Delhi Saharanpur Special canceled on 09.09.2023
80. Train number 4600 Saharanpur-Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023
81. Train number 4907 Dankaur-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
82. Train number 4911 Palwal-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 08.09.2023
83. Train number 4912 Ghaziabad-Palwal Emu canceled on 09.09.2023
84. Train number 4913 Palwal-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023
85. Train number 4915 Ballabhgarh-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
86. Train number 4916 New Delhi-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
87. Train number 4919 Kosi Kalan-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
88. Train number 4920 New Delhi-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
89. Train number 4921 Palwal-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
90. Train number 4934 Shakur Basti-Dankaur Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
91. Train number 4938 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023
92. Train number 4939 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
93. Train number 4940 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
94. Train number 4942 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
95. Train number 4944 Sbb-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
96. Train number 4947 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023
97. Train number 4949 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023
98. Train number 4951 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
99. Train number 4952 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023
100. Train number 4954 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 09.09.2023
101. Train number 4955 Ghaziabad-Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023
102. Train number 4956 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
103. Train number 4957 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
104. Train number 4959 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 09.09.2023
105. Train number 4960 Shakur Basti-Ballabhgarh-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
106. Train number 4965 Ladies Special canceled on 09.09.2023
107. Train number 4966 Ladies Special canceled on 09.09.2023
108. Train number 4968 Ghaziabad-Palwal Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
109. Train number 4987 Delhi-Jind Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
110. Train number 4988 Jind- Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
111. Train number 4989 Delhi-Rewari Passenger canceled on 09.09.2023
112. Train number 4990 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
113. Train number 4999 Delhi -Shamli Express Special canceled on 08.09.2023
114. Train number 5000 Shamli-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
115. Train number 1617 Delhi-Shamli Sewa Service canceled on 10.09.2023
116. Train number 1618 Shamli-Delhi Sewa Service canceled on 10.09.2023
117. Train number 1620 Shamli-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
118. Train number 4019 Delhi-Shamli Special canceled on 10.09.2023
119. Train number 4020 Shamli-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
120. Train number 4023 Delhi-Qasimpur Kheri Special canceled on 10.09.2023
121. Train number 4024 Qasimpur Kheri-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
122. Train number 4089 New Delhi-Hisar Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
123. Train number 4090 Hisar -New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
124. Train number 4127 Delhi-Panipat Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
125. Train number 4128 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023
126. Train number 4139 Kurukshetra-Ambala Special canceled on 09.09.2023
127. Train number 4140 Ambala-Kurukshetra Special canceled on 10.09.2023
128. Train number 4176 Panipat-Ambala Special canceled on 10.09.2023
129. Train number 4178 Kurukshetra-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
130. Train number 4283 Delhi-Rewari Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
131. Train number 4285 Delhi- Rewari Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
132. Train number 4286 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
133. Train number 4339 Bulandshahr-Tilak Bridge Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
134. Train number 4340 Tilak Bridge-Bulandshahr Memu Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
135. Train number 4403 Delhi-Saharanpur Memu press Special canceled on 10.09.2023
136. Train number 4404 Saharanpur-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
137. Train number 4405 Hazrat Nizamuddin Kurukshetra Memu Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
138. Train number 4406 Kurukshetra-Hazrat Nizamuddin Memu press Special canceled on 10.09.2023
139. Train number 4407 Palwal-Ghaziabad emu canceled on 10.09.2023
140. Train number 4408 Shakur Basti-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
141. Train number 4409 Ghaziabad-Shakur Basti Emu press Special canceled on 10.09.2023
142. Train number 4410 Shakur Basti-Palwal Emu press Special canceled on 10.09.2023
143. Train number 4413 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
144. Train number 4416 Shakur Basti-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
145. Train number 4421 Palwal-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
146. Train number 4422 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
147. Train number 4425 Delhi-Narwana Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
148. Train number 4429 Delhi-Shamli-Saharanpur Special canceled on 10.09.2023
149. Train number 4430 Saharanpur-Shamli-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
150. Train number 4432 Jakhal- Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
151. Train number 4435 Rewari -Meerut City Special canceled on 10.09.2023
152. Train number 4437 Palwal-Shakur Basti Emu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
153. Train number 4438 New Delhi-Palwal Special canceled on 10.09.2023
154. Train number 4443 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Emu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
155. Train number 4444 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023
156. Train number 4445 Palwal-Shakur Basti Emu Special canceled on 09.09.2023
157. Train number 4447 Ghaziabad-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
158. Train number 4451 Delhi-Panipat Special canceled on 10.09.2023
159. Train number 4452 Kurukshetra-Delhi Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
160. Train number 4453 New Delhi-Jind Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
161. Train number 4454 Jind -New Delhi Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
162. Train number 4455 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023
163. Train number 4471 Ghaziabad-Panipat Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
164. Train number 4472 Panipat-Ghaziabad Memu Special canceled on 10.09.2023
165. Train number 4485 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
166. Train number 4486 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
167. Train number 4499 Delhi- Rewari Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
168. Train number 4500 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
169. Train number 4521 Delhi-Shamli-Saharanpur Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
170. Train number 4581 Delhi-Panipat Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
171. Train number 4586 Panipat-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
172. Train number 4599 Delhi -Saharanpur Special canceled on 10.09.2023
173. Train number 4600 Saharanpur-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
174. Train number 4907 Dankaur-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
175. Train number 4911 Palwal-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
176. Train number 4912 Ghaziabad-Palwal Emu canceled on 10.09.2023
177. Train number 4913 Palwal-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023
178. Train number 4915 Ballabhgarh-Shakur Basti Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
179. Train number 4916 New Delhi-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
180. Train number 4919 Kosi Kalan-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
181. Train number 4920 New Delhi-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
182. Train number 4921 Palwal-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
183. Train number 4934 Shakur Basti-Dankaur Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
184. Train number 4938 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023
185. Train number 4939 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
186. Train number 4940 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
187. Train number 4942 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
188. Train number 4944 Sahibabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
189. Train number 4947 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
190. Train number 4949 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
191. Train number 4951 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
192. Train number 4952 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023
193. Train number 4954 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special canceled on 10.09.2023
194. Train number 4955 Ghaziabad-Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
195. Train number 4956 Delhi-Ghaziabad Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
196. Train number 4957 Ghaziabad-Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
197. Train number 4959 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special canceled on 10.09.2023
198. Train number 4960 Shakur Basti-Ballabhgarh-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
199. Train number 4968 Ghaziabad-Palwal Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
200. Train number 4987 Delhi -Jind Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
201. Train number 4988 Jind -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
202. Train number 4989 Delhi- Rewari Passenger canceled on 10.09.2023
203. Train number 4990 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
204. Train number 4999 Delhi -Shamli Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023
205. Train number 4283 Delhi- Rewari Express Special canceled on 11.09.2023
206. 5000 Shamli -Delhi Express Special canceled on 10.09.2023
207. Train number 4286 Rewari -Delhi Express Special canceled on 11.09.2023
