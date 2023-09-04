Delhi Metro G20 guidelines: Full list of metro stations that will be closed from September 8-10

The Supreme Court Metro Station, near the venue, will be off limits for users.

Delhi Metro: New Delhi will host the 18th G20 Summit next week at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. The national capital is seeing extensive arrangements to welcome delegates from across the world, which includes 25 heads of state and global institution leaders.

Delhi will be hosting the G20 Summit from September 8-10

For Metro users, the Delhi Police has issued a set of guidelines.

-- Gates of some metro stations will stay shut due to security reasons from September 8 to 10

-- Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, and Sadar Bazar Cantonment metro stations will be shut.

-- Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, Supreme Court, and Bhikaji Cama Place metro stations will see high security. The Supreme Court Metro Station will be off limits for users.

-- Metro on other routes will continue to operate normally.

For Airport-bound people

Those going to Delhi airport from September 7th night to September 11 have been advised to use the metro.

The Delhi traffic police have also released a detailed advisory on the traffic movement during the G20 Summit. Traffic restrictions will come into effect from the night of September 7 and remain in place till September 11.