G20 Summit: Flight operations at Delhi's IGI Airport to take hit; over 1,000 flights will be impacted

Before the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to take place in Delhi from September 7 to 10, there are indications that more than a thousand flights might face cancellations or rescheduling during that period.

The Central government has made it mandatory for airlines to reduce their flight frequency by 25% during the G20 Summit in Delhi. This decision stems from limitations in parking space at the Delhi airport. Additionally, the government has appealed to airlines to temporarily move certain aircraft to airports in other cities to accommodate the Summit. The G20 Summit is planned for September 9th in Delhi.

However, airline officials have raised concerns about the potential for disruptions in the nationwide flight network. This raises the possibility of flight cancellations, especially given that Delhi serves as India's primary airport.

Preparations for the G20 Summit involve the anticipation of more than 50 aircraft landing in Delhi. These planes will be carrying prominent figures such as US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and other notable dignitaries.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is expected to release official guidelines in the coming days to address these concerns and coordinate the airline operations effectively.