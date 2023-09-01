G20 Summit: CRPF trains personnel for summit's high-stakes security; VVIPs get left-hand drive Cars

New Delhi will be guarded by nearly 130,000 security personnel

CRPF has trained 450 personnel who will be part of the Close Protection Team (CPT) for the heads of states during the G20 summit. They will also drive bulletproof left-hand drive vehicles, according to security officials.

A fleet of both bullet-resistant and non-bullet-resistant Audi, Mercedes, BMW, and Hyundai Genesis cars have been hired or purchased by the Centre to transport 41 top foreign guests.

These specially trained drivers will transport the premiers and leaders to their destinations in the national capital, such as the main meeting venue, 'Bharat Mandapam,' and the five-star hotels where the dignitaries will stay, as reported by PTI.

Since more than 60 of the vehicles designated for carrying VVIPs are left-handed drive, the CRPF VIP security wing has conducted special training to prepare drivers for these cars, as India follows a right-hand drive protocol. The force acquired some left-hand drive cars from Germany to train these personnel for approximately one month.

Sniffer canines, supported by anti-sabotage teams, will also be deployed for security measures. The spouses of the dignitaries will be guarded by specially trained male and female commandos from another paramilitary force, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have released a set of instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow in the capital. However, they noted that despite sharing the traffic advisory on their social media handles and websites, the Delhi Traffic Police continues to receive numerous queries from the public. To address this, the Delhi Traffic Police has prepared a list of answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding traffic regulations in the city during the event.

The city will be secured by nearly 130,000 security personnel, including the 80,000-strong Delhi Police, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Indian Air Force informed Reuters that they will "deploy comprehensive measures for integrated aerospace defense in Delhi and nearby areas."

The two-day summit, scheduled to commence on September 9, will feature a high-profile guest list, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman, among others.