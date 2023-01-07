G20 Summit: Chair of W20 India calls on J-K LG

Chair of W20 (Women-20) India Dr Sandhya Purecha on Saturday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here and shared the vision and goals of the official G20 engagement group on gender equality, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor assured cooperation and support of the Union Territory administration to the W20 in its endeavours towards women-led development and an equal and equitable society, he said.

Purecha also shared with the Lt Governor efforts to mainstream gender considerations into G20 discussions and translate into the G20 Leaders' declaration policies and commitments that foster gender equality and women's economic empowerment, the spokesman said.