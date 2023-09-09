G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi identified as leader representing 'Bharat' at G20 meet

PM Modi addresses the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The name card in front of him says "Bharat".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was identified as the leader representing "Bharat" at the G20 Summit that commenced on September 9, as he made his opening remarks at the beginning of the two-day meeting.

The government has used "Bharat", a name used in the Constitution for the country along with India, in several official G20 documents. Official sources have stated it to be conscious decision. The name card in front of PM Modi as he addressed the gathering at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the Summit, said "Bharat".

A dinner invite has been sent to G20 delegates and other guests from "President of Bharat". This move comes in order to ignite a political row with opposition parties claiming the government is trying to drop "India" from the country’s name. They also linked the move to their decision to name their alliance INDIA.

BJP, the current ruling party has cheered the use of Bharat, citing the ancient Hindi name’s cultural roots. Some leaders claimed the English name "India" is a colonial legacy. The party has, however, largely avoided reacting to the "Bharat vs India" issue with its leaders noting that the Constitution uses both names for the country.

