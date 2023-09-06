G20 summit 2023 live updates: Xi and Putin's absence not unusual, says Jaishankar
G20 summit 2023 Live: The summit will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan on September 9 and 10. All establishments - schools, offices and banks- in the New Delhi area will remain closed for these two days. Curbs are also in place in Noida and Gurugram
G20 summit 2023 Live: Delhi will host the G20 Summit this weekend which will see one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in the national capital for two days. Some of the big names iclude US President Joe Biden, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK's Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Saud. A lot of regulations and traffic curbs will be in place for the two-day event.Some of these will come into effect from the night of September 7.
Traffic restrictions, special forces, bulletproof cars and a team to chase monkeys away are among Delhi's G20 preparations as India prepares to host the world
Moneycontrol.com
September 06, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
G20 summit 2023 Live: Jaishankar on India-Bharat debate
Taking a dig at the Opposition over the row over Rashtrapati Bhawan's G20 invite addressed as 'President of Bharat', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India that is Bharat is mentioned in the Constitution. The minister said that the connotation of the word 'Bharat' is also reflected in the Constitution. "India that is Bharat, it is there in the Constitution. Please, I would invite everybody to read it," Jaishankar told ANI
September 06, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
G20 summit 2023 Live: What will be allowed and not allowed during Summit time
-- All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, inter-state buses and local city buses, such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond the Ashram chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel from September 7 midnight to September 10.
-- ]Heavy Goods Vehicles, Medium Goods Vehicles and Light Goods Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 21:00 hours on 07.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023
-- Goods vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc., carrying valid "no-entry permissions" will be allowed to enter Delhi
-- New Delhi district to be earmarked as "Controlled Zone-I" from the morning of September 8 till September 10. Only bona fide residents, authorised vehicles and vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management etc. for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in the district will be allowed to travel on C-Hexagon, India Gate and other roads.
-- No TSR and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi district from 05:00 hours of 09.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023
-- all types of commercial vehicles, including the buses already present in Delhi, shall be allowed to move on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi
-- Taxis carrying bona fide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi district and intending to go to the New Delhi railway station will be allowed to ply on the road network inside New Delhi district
-- Vehicles of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, police, disaster management, fire tenders, ambulances and those engaged in emergency services like road maintenance, maintenance of electric supply, water or sewage line, communication network etc. will be allowed to move throughout Delhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
September 06, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
G20 summit 2023 Live: Air India fliers take note
Air India is offering a one-time waiver to its passengers who are flying to or from Delhi during September 7-11 when restrictions will be in place for the G20 Summit. This waiver if available to those who want to change their date of travel or their flight
September 06, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
G20 summit 2023 Live: Rahul in Europe for week during G20 weekend
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reportedly left for a week-long Europe tour during which he will hold meetings with European Union (EU) lawyers, students and the Indian diaspora
September 06, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
G20 summit 2023 Live: PM Modi-Biden meet on Friday
US president Joe Biden will be attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10 after he tested negative for Covid-19. Biden will travel to India on Thursday for the summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday
All parcel bookings for Delhi have been stopped from September 8 to 10 as well. This covers all railway stations, including Prayagraj Junction from where no parcels would be booked or received for New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal and Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations.
September 06, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST
G20 summit 2023 Live: Trains fully or partially cancelled for G20 weekend
Railways has added a stoppages to some trains while many have been fully or partially cancelled for September 8 to 10. Many trains will terminate their journeys at Ghaziabad during the Summit time. The changes affect trains departing from New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Delhi stations. Passengers are advised to check Railway schedule for more details
September 06, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
G20 summit 2023 Live: Jaishankar on XI and Putin's absence from Summit
External affairs minister S Jaishankar said Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin skipping this week's G20 summit in New Delhi is not unusual and has nothing to do with India. Jaishankar told ANI that in the history of the G20, there have been instances where presidents or prime ministers chose not to attend global meetings, and the representative present on their behalf reflects their country's position. “I do not think it has anything to do with India. I think whatever decision they make, they would know best,” Jaishankar said
September 06, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
G20 summit 2023 Live: Sambit Patra shares Prime Minister of Bharat post
BJP spokesplers Sambit Patra shared a picture on X of reportedly a govt note which addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘The Prime Minister Of Bharat’. The post comes on eve of the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th EAS Summit to be held in Indonesia on September 7.
G20 summit 2023 Live:Hospitals, nursing staff on alert
About 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff will be deployed for guests staying at various hotels. Five government hospitals and three private facilities near the venue area have been put on high alert for any emergency
ADVERTISEMENT
September 06, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
G20 summit 2023 Live: Got a flight to catch? Read this
Delhi will see a graded traffic management plan from the night of September 7. So, if you are planning to travel to the airport or railway station, make sure you have valid ID and tickets, which may be checked at posts along the route. Start early to avoid the hassle
September 06, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
G20 summit 2023 Live: Metro to run but with riders
G20 weekend restrictions will not impact metro services in the city, except for the Supreme Court station, which will be temporarily closed from September 8 to 10. Expectd some delays and there may be closure of gates for 10-15 minutes at stations due to VIP movement