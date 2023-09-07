G20 Summit 2023 live updates: Reprimand by party elders force Xi to skip Delhi meet?

A report in Nikkei Asia puts 'reprimand' by party elders as one of the reasons for President Xi Jinping not attending the G20 Summit in Delhi. This will be the first time that Xi has skipped a G20 summit. The report claims a group of retired party elders reprimanded the top leader in ways they had not until now. Xi was unhappy over this. The gist of the message, the report claimed, was that if the political, economic and social turmoil continues without any effective countermeasures being taken, the party could lose public support, posing a threat to its rule.