    Sep 07, 2023 / 09:08 am

    G20 Summit 2023 live updates: Reprimand by party elders force Xi to skip Delhi meet?

    G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Xi's decision to skip the G20 Summit in Delhi is likely due to what happened at the annual Beidaihe meeting, where elders of the Chinese Communist Party criticised the top leader for the political, economic, and social turmoil in the country, adding that without effective countermeasures, the party's rule could be threatened due to loss of public support.

    G20 Summit LIVE Updates:  Leaders from the most powerful nations in the world will flock to New Delhi for the G20 Summit from September 9- 10. The G20 meeting will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, on September 9 and 10. Delegates will also visit Rajghat, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa during the summit.

    A look at the schedule for the G20 Summit, and related events.
    -- Finance Deputies Meeting on September

    5 and 6, 2023, New Delhi
    -- Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting on September 6, 2023, New Delhi
    -- G20 Summit 2023, September 9 and 10, 2023, New Delhi
    -- 4th Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting, September 13 and 14, 2023, Varanasi
    -- 4th Meeting for the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion, September 14, 15, and 16, 2023, Mumbai
    -- 4th Framework Working Group Meeting, September 18 and 19, 2023, Raipur

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

      G20 Summit live updates: Did party elder reprimand force Xi skip G20 meet?


      A report in Nikkei Asia puts 'reprimand' by party elders as one of the reasons for President Xi Jinping not attending the G20 Summit in Delhi. This will be the first time that Xi has skipped a G20 summit. The report claims a group of retired party elders reprimanded the top leader in ways they had not until now. Xi was unhappy over this. The gist of the message, the report claimed, was that if the political, economic and social turmoil continues without any effective countermeasures being taken, the party could lose public support, posing a threat to its rule.

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

      G20 Summit live updates: Dos and don’ts for ministers 


      -- No official cars to be provided to reach the G20 dinner venue
      -- Ministers told to reach Parliament Complex in their own vehicles, from where a shuttle will take them to Bharat Mandapam, the dinner venue.
      -- Ministers told to familiarize themselves with the cultures of the respective foreign delegates that they will attend to.
      -- Asked to get acquainted with the way of living, food and basic aspects of their cultures.
      -- No minister will speak about the G20 meeting, except those authorised to do so.
      -- Made to download the G20 mobile application, that will support 5 UN languages and 5 other languages -- English, Hindi, German, Japanese and Portuguese.

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

      G20 Summit live updates: All about Bharat Mandapam, the Summit venue


      -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this complex on July 26 this year
      -- It has state-of-the-art facilities, including a convention centre, exhibition halls, and an amphitheatre.
      -- It will showcase diverse traditions from 29 countries, including India and the special invitees to the G20
      -- It has a 27-ft-tall bronze statue of Nataraja, made of Ashtadhatu and weighing about 18 tons
      -- It was built with an investment of about ₹2,700 crore
      -- Amphitheater boasts seating for 3,000 individuals, surpassing the capacity of the Sydney Opera House

    • September 07, 2023 / 07:08 AM IST

      G20 Summit live updates: What's on agenda?


      For G20 2023 Summit, the discussions would revolve around:
      -- Increasing loans to developing nations from multilateral institutions
      -- Reforming international debt structures.
      -- Regulating cryptocurrencies.
      Some specific goals include: Green Development, climate change, climate finance, technology, and equitable energy transitions in developing nations.

    • September 07, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST

      G20 Summit live updates: Guest organisations heading to Delhi


      India’s G20 Presidency will also be inviting ISA (International Seabed Authority), CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure), and ADB (Asian Development Bank) as guest international organisations.

    • September 07, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST

      G20 Summit live updates: Apart from world leaders, global organisation invited


      --The UN (United Nations)
      --IMF (International Monetary Fund)
      --WB (World Bank Group)
      --WHO (World Health Organisation)
      --WTO (World Trade Organisation)
      --ILO (International Labor Organisation)
      --FSB (Financial Stability Board)
      --OECD (The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development

    • September 07, 2023 / 07:03 AM IST

      G20 Summit live updates: Who all will be attending?

      India Narendra Modi (Host) Prime Minister
      Argentina Alberto Fernández President
      Australia Anthony Albanese Prime Minister
      Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva President
      Canada Justin Trudeau Prime Minister
      China Xi Jinping President
      France Emmanuel Macron President
      Germany Olaf Scholz Chancellor
      Indonesia Joko Widodo President
      Italy Giorgia Meloni Prime Minister
      Japan Fumio Kishida Prime Minister
      Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador President
      Russia Vladimir Putin President
      Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud King
      South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa President
      South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol President
      Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan President
      United Kingdom Rishi Sunak Prime Minister
      United States Joe Biden President
      European Union Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission
      European Union Charles Michel President of the European Council
    • September 07, 2023 / 07:03 AM IST

      G20 Summit live updates: Theme for Delhi Summit


      India’s G20 Presidency theme is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, or “One Earth · One Family · One Future”, derived from the Maha Upanishad.

    • September 07, 2023 / 07:02 AM IST

      G20 Summit live updates: AI to boost security


      The Centre has roped in AI research firm Staqu, to identify criminals from CCTV footages as part of the security plan for the national capital

    • September 07, 2023 / 07:00 AM IST

      G20 Summit live updates: US comes with full security


      US, according to reports, is bringing in over 20 aircraft over a week-long period around the Summit.

    • September 07, 2023 / 06:59 AM IST

      G20 Summit live updates:20 bulletproof limousines for leaders


      Centre has leased 20 bullet-proof limousines at a cost of ₹18 crore for ferrying leaders

    • September 07, 2023 / 06:35 AM IST

      G20 Summit live updates: A first for UK's Rishi Sunak


      British Prime Minister will be making his first official visit to India after taking charge. He will be accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty - daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty.

