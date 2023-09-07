G20 Summit 2023 live updates: Reprimand by party elders force Xi to skip Delhi meet?

Sep 07, 2023 / 09:08 am

G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Leaders from the most powerful nations in the world will flock to New Delhi for the G20 Summit from September 9- 10. The G20 meeting will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, on September 9 and 10. Delegates will also visit Rajghat, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa during the summit.

A look at the schedule for the G20 Summit, and related events.

-- Finance Deputies Meeting on September

5 and 6, 2023, New Delhi

-- Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting on September 6, 2023, New Delhi

-- G20 Summit 2023, September 9 and 10, 2023, New Delhi

-- 4th Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting, September 13 and 14, 2023, Varanasi

-- 4th Meeting for the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion, September 14, 15, and 16, 2023, Mumbai

-- 4th Framework Working Group Meeting, September 18 and 19, 2023, Raipur