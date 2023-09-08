G20 special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu: Full list of invitees

The dinner will take place at a hall of the Bharat Mandapam, the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation complex at Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

President Droupadi Murmu will host a dinner on the opening day of the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday at a hall of the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the summit.

Among those invited for the dinner include former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda. Also, various chief ministers of different states such as MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Hemant Soren (Jharkhand) and Nitish Kumar (Bihar) have confirmed they would be present at the dinner.

However, Congress president and leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has not been invited for the dinner.

Muktesh Pardeshi, who is heading the operations and logistics for the two-day summit, told NDTV that along with the dinner, the dignitaries will also get to witness a cultural programme.

The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping's annual summit and India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the G20 chair.

The G20 comprises 19 nations – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States – along with the European Union.

The G20 was established in an attempt to solve critical global crises, specifically following the 1994 Mexican peso crisis and the 1999 Asian financial crisis.

