G20 sherpas reach deal on wording for Russia war in Ukraine

This year’s version also includes “today’s era must not be of war” — a phrase Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has frequently repeated since the invasion.

Diplomats from the Group of 20 nations have hammered out compromise language on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overcoming differences between Moscow and the rest of the group that had threatened to derail hopes of a joint communique from this weekend’s summit.

The phrasing is broadly similar to that agreed at last year’s summit in Bali, Indonesia, according to people familiar with the discussions. They asked not to be identified to describe internal deliberations.

The language still must be approved by G20 leaders, but that’s seen as likely now that senior staff have agreed on the language, they said.

The US and its allies had sought tougher phrasing than the Bali compromise to denounce what they see as Russia’s aggression, while Moscow wanted to weaken the reference — and for a time enjoyed the support of China. The compromise included language that would allow both sides to claim a diplomatic victory.

The main difference in the text agreed to this year is the removal of most phrasing that expressed divergent opinions over issues such as sanctions and direct condemnation of Russia’s war, replacing it with unanimously supported views backed up with references to United Nations principles.

The line in the Bali text that said “most members strongly condemned the war” isn’t repeated in this year’s draft, which instead highlights areas of agreement including the tenets of the UN Charter against using force and in favour of territorial integrity. The new draft also welcomes efforts to reach a “comprehensive, just and durable peace in Ukraine.” Unlike last year’s text, it leaves out the controversial issue of sanctions, on which the members couldn’t agree.

Catch the latest highlights from the G20 Summit 2023 here.

The final statement is again expected to directly refer to Russia’s war “in Ukraine,” rather than the war “against Ukraine,” phrasing that the US and its allies had sought and Moscow opposed.

Also Read | G20 Summit: World awaits 'Delhi Declaration' as leaders gather for the grand finale

This year’s version also includes “today’s era must not be of war” — a phrase Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has frequently repeated since the invasion.

Negotiations over the phrasing had run nearly around the clock in recent days. The preliminary agreement came as leaders were beginning the formal G20 sessions on September 9 in New Delhi.