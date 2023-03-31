 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

G20 Sherpa meeting: India hopes Kumarakom deliberations will help achieve agreed outcomes

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

Addressing the delegates, Muraleedharan said the G20 theme based on universal brotherhood i.e. "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or "One Earth One Family One Future” has found resonance across the world, with its all-encompassing, inclusive message, capturing the diverse global challenges of the day.

The second Sherpa meeting under India’s G20 presidency kickstarted here on Friday

The second Sherpa meeting under India’s G20 presidency kickstarted here on Friday with Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan expressing hope the Kumarakom deliberations will help in achieving ambitious and agreed outcomes.

Addressing the delegates, Muraleedharan said the G20 theme based on universal brotherhood i.e. "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or "One Earth One Family One Future” has found resonance across the world, with its all encompassing, inclusive message, capturing the diverse global challenges of the day.

"Our broad G20 priorities of Green Development, Climate Finance and LiFE; Accelerated, Inclusive and Resilient Growth; Accelerating progress on SDGs; Technological Transformation and Public Digital Infrastructure; Multilateral Institutions of the 21 Century and Women-Led development have found broad acceptance. ”

"These priorities were also supported by 124 countries of the Global South at our Voice of the Global South Summit in January 2023”, he said. He said the Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document following the G 20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting held from 1-2 March, 2023 in New Delhi was the first ever in G20.