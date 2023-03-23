 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 second Framework Working Group meeting to discuss global macro-economic issues: CEA

Mar 23, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

India along with the United Kingdom would play a 'facilitator role' in discussing the issues with member countries during the two-day summit, CEA said.

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser of India (File photo)

A host of global issues pertaining to inflation, energy security and climate change would be discussed in the G20 second Framework Working Group meeting scheduled to begin Friday, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said in Chennai on Thursday.

India along with the United Kingdom would play a 'facilitator role' in discussing the issues with member countries during the two-day summit, he said.

"The Framework Working Group of the G20 Finance Track will discuss global macro economic issues of relevance today. It will deliberate on how international policy cooperation can be enhanced to achieve strong sustainable balance and inclusive growth across G20 nations," Nageswaran told reporters.

He said the first meeting of the Framework Working Group was held in December 2022 in Bengaluru and "significant progress" was made.