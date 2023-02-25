 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 presidency: W20 inception meet to be held in Aurangabad on Feb 27-28

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 08:57 PM IST

Its primary objective is to ensure gender considerations are mainstreamed into discussions of G20 and get translated into the G20 Leaders' Declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender equality and women's economic empowerment, a release said.

The W20 (Women 20) inception meeting as part of India's presidency of the G20 forum will take place in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on February 27-28, an official said.

The W20 is an official engagement group under G20 and was established during the Turkish presidency in 2015.

W20 India took over the presidency from W20 Indonesia on December 12 2022.