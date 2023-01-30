 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 presidency great scope for India to shape global agenda during crises: Shringla

PTI
Jan 30, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST

The motto of India's G-20 approach is in sync with the idea of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas", Shringla said in Kolkata.

Shringla, a former foreign secretary, was addressing the "University-Connect Engaging Young Minds Programme" of G-20 Presidency at IIM Calcutta. (File image: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said that the presidency of the forum is a great opportunity for India to shape the global agenda at a time of escalation of geopolitical tension and economic crisis.

"We cannot develop in isolation if our neighbours don't develop. We cannot expect a level of prosperity without ensuring that our neighbours are part of that progress," he elaborated.

"Now coming to the larger question of G20 and what we can do in terms of addressing the issues of rising indebtedness the countries are experiencing across the world, I think our vision and priority will be reforming multilateral institutions," he said.