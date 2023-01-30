G20 presidency great scope for India to shape global agenda during crises: Shringla

Shringla, a former foreign secretary, was addressing the "University-Connect Engaging Young Minds Programme" of G-20 Presidency at IIM Calcutta. (File image: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

G20 Chief Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said that the presidency of the forum is a great opportunity for India to shape the global agenda at a time of escalation of geopolitical tension and economic crisis.

The motto of India's G-20 approach is in sync with the idea of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas", Shringla said in Kolkata.

"We cannot develop in isolation if our neighbours don't develop. We cannot expect a level of prosperity without ensuring that our neighbours are part of that progress," he elaborated.

"Now coming to the larger question of G20 and what we can do in terms of addressing the issues of rising indebtedness the countries are experiencing across the world, I think our vision and priority will be reforming multilateral institutions," he said.

"Many of our neighbours are witnessing unprecedented economic crisis. Sri Lanka is a case in point. You can also see the conditions in Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh. They are all going through economic issues," he said.

Shringla said the world is in a state of flux with lots of uncertainty - not just due to Covid, but the Ukraine crisis made countries more vulnerable over time.

After India attained the G20 presidency, "There is an expectation that we will be able to bridge the gap between north and south and east and west. India will be able to find solutions to global challenges - indebtedness, growing inflation, supply chain hindrance and climate change," he said.

To a question by PTI after the address, Shringla said, "For us, getting the presidency of G20 is a unique opportunity. We can place our narrative on the global agenda. It is incumbent on us to take the lead. We also use it to showcase our unique cultural diversity, our tourism potential." In the recent Voice of Global South Summit of 150 developing nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi harped on the inclusive agenda pursued by India, he said.

"We are sensitive. We will articulate their concerns. We straddle the space today. We are a bridge," he pointed out.

Listing climate concern as one of the priority areas of G20, he said, "It is an existential issue and we have the commitment to address it." The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022.