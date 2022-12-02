 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 presidency ― an opportunity and a challenge

Ranjit Bhushan
Dec 02, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST

India will showcase its multi-splendoured cultural heritage to the world’s most developed nations in 2023, but the pitfalls of tense geopolitics can hardly be overlooked.

(Image: News18 Creative)

It is a gigantic opportunity as well as a steep challenge. As India assumed the presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) this week, it gave one of the world’s oldest civilisations a chance to showcase its multicultural heritage, aware in the knowledge that the new world order also presents problems not confronted before.

No one understands this paradox better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The world must cooperate to tackle the greatest challenges of climate change, terrorism, and pandemics,” he said on November 1, as India began its year-long presidency of the G20.

“Today, we do not need to fight for our survival ― our era need not be one of war. Indeed, it must not be one,” the prime minister said in a declaration published in Indian newspapers to mark the start of the G20 presidency.

Modi’s comment on war echoed a remark he made to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a regional conference in September, when he told him “now was not the time for war”, widely interpreted as a mild rebuke of Russia.

India will host the G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 in 2023 under its presidency, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release said.

Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal told Moneycontrol, “For India, it is an opportunity of a century, where the country can assume global leadership and reflect the concerns of the Global South. India has the credibility to mediate disputes with all sides, except China. We have credibility in many areas like digital transformation, successes in UPI and Aadhar, DBT, and building inclusive societies, which would undoubtedly inspire many countries to do the same.”