G20 pledges coordinated actions for strong global economic recovery

Nov 16, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST

G20 grouping, including India, the US, and the EU, on Wednesday pledged to take coordinated actions to ensure strong and resilient global recovery delivering jobs and growth.

The G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration was issued after the conclusion of the two-day summit, which was attended top global leaders. At today's critical moment for the global economy, it is essential that the G20 undertakes tangible, precise, swift and necessary actions, using all available policy tools, to address common challenges, including through international macro policy cooperation and concrete collaborations, the declaration said.

”In doing so, we remain committed to support developing countries, particularly the least developed and small island developing states, in responding to these global challenges and achieving the SDGs.

”In line with the Indonesian G20 Presidency theme 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger' we will take coordinated actions to advance an agenda for a strong, inclusive and resilient global recovery and sustainable development that delivers jobs and growth,” it said.

Earlier in the day, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year. The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA, and the European Union (EU).

Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population. The grouping, the declaration said, will stay agile and flexible in macro-economic policy responses and cooperation.