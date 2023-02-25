 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 meeting arrives at common position on debt, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Feb 25, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

Several nations are experiencing debt crisis and vulnerable nations are looking to the G20 for an answer to ease the burden of debt, according to the minister.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discusses the outcome of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru.

The meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 (G20) was able to reach at a common position on debt framework to help struggling and vulnerable countries, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 25.

"One of the successes of the negotiations was to arrive at a common position on the language on debt," Sitharaman told reporters at a press briefing after the end of the three-day negotiations in Bengaluru.

Several nations are experiencing debt crisis and vulnerable nations are looking to the G20 for an answer to ease the burden of debt, according to the minister. According to Sitharaman, the G20 has come to an agreement on debt language.

