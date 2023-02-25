G20 meeting arrives at common position on debt, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 (G20) was able to reach at a common position on debt framework to help struggling and vulnerable countries, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 25.

"One of the successes of the negotiations was to arrive at a common position on the language on debt," Sitharaman told reporters at a press briefing after the end of the three-day negotiations in Bengaluru.

Several nations are experiencing debt crisis and vulnerable nations are looking to the G20 for an answer to ease the burden of debt, according to the minister. According to Sitharaman, the G20 has come to an agreement on debt language.

ALSO READ: G20 finance meeting Highlights: India's Presidency received strong support on all its key priorities, says FM Sitharaman

"Vulnerable countries are looking at the G20 for a solution to alleviate the debt pressure. The G20 is now standing up to meet the challenges of debt stress that many countries are facing," said Sitharaman. The comments come after media reports earlier today said finance leaders were still trying to solve differences over the war in Ukraine and on resolving the debt burden of distressed developing nations. Related stories G20 presidency: W20 inception meet to be held in Aurangabad on Feb 27-28

G20 meeting ends without a communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine In a statement issued at the conclusion of the meeting, Sitharman also said all members have expressed strong support for India's G20 presidency on all key issues. The FM said, "I am very grateful that India's G20 presidency has received strong support on all it's key priorities." On not coming out with a joint communique from the countries after the talks, the FM said only two nations - Russia and China - disagreed with the wording of the leaders of Bali's declaration. Sitharaman said, "We don't have a communique only because two countries, Russia and China, disagreed with the language used from the Bali leaders' declaration. Russia and China did not want paragraphs 3 and 4 to be in the communique. Which is why we have a Chair's Summary." However, despite this, Sitharaman believed they have made good progress.

Moneycontrol News