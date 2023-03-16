 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 meet on education: Delegates deliberate on strengthening research, promoting innovation

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST

The event brought together all G20 member countries, invited countries and international organisations to discuss the importance of knowledge sharing and collaboration to generate solutions to common global challenges.

The G20 countries stressed on identifying and addressing problems that inhibit effective academic research collaborations, the statement said.

Delegates attending the G20 Education Working Group meeting here on Thursday deliberated on strengthening research, promoting innovation through collaboration and building capacities. More than 55 delegates from G20 countries, guest countries, and invited organisations such as UNICEF are participating in the three-day event which began on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Union Secretary Higher Education K Sanjay Murthy with Secretary School Education and Literacy Sanjay Kumar and Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Atul Kumar Tiwari as alternate chairs, according to an official statement issued here.

Presentations were also made by Research Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and UNICEF during the meet's second day.

