G20: Leaders wholeheartedly embraced 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', says IMF chief Georgieva

Leaders wholeheartedly embraced One Earth, One Family, One Future, says Kristalina Georgieva

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on September 19 said "Leaders wholeheartedly embraced the theme of India’s Presidency of "One Earth, One Family, One Future” and conveyed a strong consensus for joint action to address global challenges in the New Delhi Declaration."

“I am also very pleased that the G20 welcomed the African Union as a permanent member," she added.

“Our one and only earth is threatened by existential climate change. Ahead of COP28, we must raise ambition to decisively reduce emissions to prevent grave risks to economic wellbeing and macro-financial stability. Transforming this ambition into reality will require large investments both from the international community and the private sector, as well as an appropriate price for carbon," according to a press release.

IMF has secured over $40 billion to support vulnerable countries through our Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) to build climate resilience, it said.

“At the same time, countries also need to mobilize domestic resources to finance and manage the green transition through tax reforms, effective and efficient public spending, strong fiscal institutions, and deep local debt markets. To help countries in this effort, the IMF is providing policy support and capacity development in collaboration with partners," said Georgieva.

Recovery of the economy is slow and uneven, with medium-term growth prospects being the weakest in decades in an environment of still elevated inflation, high-interest rates, and growing fragmentation. The risk of further divergence is real, with richer countries being more resilient to shocks and vulnerable emerging and low-income countries contending with limited buffers, the IMF chief said.

“Against this background, all countries should pursue sound policies to support economic and financial stability and growth-oriented structural reforms. This is especially important in emerging and developing countries, where such reforms can boost output by up to 8 percent over 4 years," she added.

Since the start of the pandemic, the IMF has injected $1 trillion in reserves and liquidity through lending to nearly 100 countries and the historic SDR allocation; and I thank our members who have helped us reach the goal of channeling $100 billion to vulnerable countries, the release added.