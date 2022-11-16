 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 leaders pitch for updating global agricultural food trade rules

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

This was stated in the G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration issued after the conclusion of the two-day summit, which was attended top global leaders.

G20 leaders on Wednesday pitched for updating global agricultural food trade rules and to facilitate trade in agricultural and food products with the objective of preventing malnutrition and hunger in the backdrop of geopolitical developments.

”We are deeply concerned by the challenges to global food security exacerbated by current conflicts and tensions. We therefore commit to taking urgent actions to save lives, prevent hunger and malnutrition, particularly to address the vulnerabilities of developing countries, and call for an accelerated transformation towards sustainable and resilient agriculture and food systems and supply chains,” it said.

The G20 leaders said they will take further coordinated actions to address food security challenges including price surges and shortage of food commodities and fertilizers globally.

”We reaffirm the need to update global agricultural food trade rules and to facilitate trade in agricultural and food products, as well as the importance of not imposing export prohibitions or restrictions on food and fertilizers in a manner inconsistent with relevant WTO provisions,” the declaration said.

It further said the leaders resolved to address food insecurity by ensuring accessibility, affordability, and sustainability of food and food products for those in needs, particularly in developing countries and least developed countries.