 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

G20 Infra Working Group discusses how to make cities sustainable, resilient and inclusive

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

The first IWG meeting under the aegis of G20, whose presidency is currently with India, was attended by 64 delegates from 18 member countries, eight guest nations and as many international organisations before concluding on Tuesday.

(Representative image)

Making cities sustainable, resilient, inclusive and how to plan these mega urban centres with a people-centric approach and meet their financial needs have been among the major themes discussed by delegates at a two-day meeting of the G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG).

The first IWG meeting under the aegis of G20, whose presidency is currently with India, was attended by 64 delegates from 18 member countries, eight guest nations and as many international organisations before concluding on Tuesday. It discussed the '2023 Infrastructure Agenda' under the Indian G20 presidency.

"There are five major areas on which we are working on (through the deliberations). The first one is how we make cities sustainable. Second and third were about making them resilient and inclusive. The fourth one was about financing needs of cities," Solomon Arokiaraj, joint secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, said while briefing the media on the two-day conclave.

Elaborating on the financing needs, he said deliberations were on how to attract more funding to support infrastructure in cities.

"The funding options are government, private and multi-lateral funding and there are various innovative financing mechanisms that are evolving like land value capture. In addition, we discussed how cities have to plan dynamically with a people-centric approach," said the senior bureaucrat.

He said any plan that a city drafts should have a dynamic approach as things keep changing and every programme should be focused on people.