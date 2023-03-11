 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20: India has to be a juggler & tightrope artiste par excellence

Pranay Sharma
Mar 11, 2023 / 09:56 PM IST

In the comity of acrimony that the G20 has descended into, India has to manage a very difficult balancing act if the grouping is to drive any significant global outcomes

The power games of the G20 seem to be playing out in other arenas.

On March 8, the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia at Ahmedabad got off to an unusual start, as the two captains waited for prime ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese to slowly complete a lap of honour of the enormous ground in a vehicle featuring an array of oversized cricket bats and stumps on its posterior.

Thus did sport become the continuation of diplomacy by other means.

But the bonhomie among the homies did not come in the way of the Indian Prime Minister raising the issue of `unfortunate’ attacks on Hindu temples in Australia at a meeting with Albanese on March 9.