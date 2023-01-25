 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 ideal platform to discuss climate change: President Murmu on eve of Republic Day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu in her maiden address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day 2023 said that under India’s leadership, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable world order.

The President said, "G20 is an ideal platform to discuss and find solutions to "most pressing" problems such as global warming and climate change which affect the poor most."

Murmu noted that after a series of initiatives in recent years to transform all aspects of governance and unleash the creative energies of people, the world has started to look at India with a new sense of respect.

"Our interventions in various world forums have started making a positive difference. The respect that India has earned on the world stage has resulted in new opportunities as well as responsibilities," she said.

Further, the President said G20 represents about two-thirds of the world population and around 85 percent of the global GDP, and it is an ideal forum to discuss and find solutions for global challenges.