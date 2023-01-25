English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    G20 ideal platform to discuss climate change: President Murmu on eve of Republic Day

    President Murmu noted that after a series of initiatives in recent years to transform all aspects of governance and unleash the creative energies of people, the world has started to look at India with a new sense of respect.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST
    President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day

    President Droupadi Murmu addresses nation on the eve of the 74th Republic Day

    President Droupadi Murmu in her maiden address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day 2023 said that under India’s leadership, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable world order.


    The President said, "G20 is an ideal platform to discuss and find solutions to "most pressing" problems such as global warming and climate change which affect the poor most."

    Murmu noted that after a series of initiatives in recent years to transform all aspects of governance and unleash the creative energies of people, the world has started to look at India with a new sense of respect.