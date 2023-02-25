G20 finance meeting LIVE updates: No consensus reached on language of official statement

G20 meeting LIVE Updates: The two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors got underway in Bengaluru on February 24 with an agenda ranging from debt relief to poorer countries, to digital currencies, reforms of multilateral lending institutions like the World Bank, climate change and financial inclusion
Russia and China disagree with India’s G20 Chair Summary adapting language from Bali Leaders’ Declaration from November
IMF calls on G20 to strengthen debt framework to help vulnerable nations
"With global growth set to slow in 2023 and remain below its historical average, too many people in too many countries are struggling to make ends meet," Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director, said in a statement on February 25.
"The international community, therefore, has a responsibility to come together to find solutions for the most vulnerable members of our global family. This calls for urgent action to strengthen the international financial architecture, especially in the area of debt resolution and strengthening the global financial safety net," she added.
G20: Ban on crypto emerges as possibility as countries see need for regulation
Finance ministry officials and central bankers from G20 countries are seemingly in agreement when it comes to the regulation of crypto assets, with a complete ban on them also on the table.
G20 meet LIVE: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Russia-Ukraine war
During the official meet, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia ending the war was ''the most important thing'' for the global economy, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said there was no way G20 could step back from a joint statement agreed at a last summit in Bali, Indonesia in November 2022, which had stated that ''most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine''
G20 splits over discussions about Russia's war in Ukraine
Host India wants the geopolitical tension to be referred to as a "crisis" or a "challenge" while US and other western nations want nothing short of "war" to go in the communique that is likely to be issued today evening.
