G20 finance meeting LIVE updates: No consensus reached on language of official statement

February 25, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

IMF calls on G20 to strengthen debt framework to help vulnerable nations

"With global growth set to slow in 2023 and remain below its historical average, too many people in too many countries are struggling to make ends meet," Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director, said in a statement on February 25.

"The international community, therefore, has a responsibility to come together to find solutions for the most vulnerable members of our global family. This calls for urgent action to strengthen the international financial architecture, especially in the area of debt resolution and strengthening the global financial safety net," she added.

