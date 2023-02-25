 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 finance chiefs differ on debt, Russia-Ukraine war

Reuters
Feb 25, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

The meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 (G20), hosted by India, was likely to end later in the day without a joint communique because there was no consensus on how to describe the conflict in Ukraine, delegates said.

Finance leaders of the world's biggest economies were entangled in differences on Saturday over the war in Ukraine and on resolving the debt burden of distressed developing nations, participants said.

The United States and its allies in the Group of Seven (G7) industrial powers have been adamant in demanding the communique squarely condemn Russia for the invasion of its neighbour, which has been opposed by the Russian and Chinese delegations, they said.

Russia, a member of the G20 but not the G7, refers to its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation", and avoids calling it an invasion or war.