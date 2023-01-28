 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 Education Working Group's Chennai meet to focus on making tech-based learning inclusive

PTI
Jan 28, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

The G20 Education Working Group (EdWG), which is set to meet here on February 1 and 2, will focus on ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy especially in the context of blended learning, making technology-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at every level.

Besides, it will also focus on building capacities, promoting lifelong learning in the context of future of work, strengthening research, promoting innovation through richer collaboration and partnerships.

The Tamil Nadu Education department is among the key participants of an exhibition on 'Naan Mudalvan' and 'Nama Palli'.

Ahead of the meeting, a seminar on 'Role of Digital Technology in Education' will be organised at the Research Park, IIT Madras.