 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

G20 can contribute to finding solutions to global challenges: Anurag Thakur

PTI
Feb 22, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

Speaking at the inaugural session of the G20 Second Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) Meeting here, he noted that the theme of India’s G20 Presidency is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (one earth, one family, one future).

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday said the G20 can contribute significantly to find solutions to global challenges such as climate change and geo-political tensions.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the G20 Second Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) Meeting here, he noted that the theme of India’s G20 Presidency is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (one earth, one family, one future).

The global economy is facing the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy insecurity, broad-based inflation, heightened debt vulnerabilities, worsening climate change, and geopolitical tensions, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs & Sports said in his address. The impact of all these crises can set back progress on the world's key development priorities, Thakur said.

"The G20 can make a significant contribution to find pragmatic global solutions to these challenges through focused dialogue and deliberations and the Indian Presidency seeks to actively facilitate this," he told the gathering.