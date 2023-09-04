G20: Biden may discuss laptop, tablet import curbs with PM Modi

The US President will be in New Delhi from September 7 to 10, and his bilateral meeting with PM Modi is slated for the second day of his visit.

US President Joe Biden, who will be in India later this week for the G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, is expected to raise with Prime Minister Narendra Modi India’s import curbs on laptops and other electronic products, reports said.

The import restrictions, which kick in on November 1, have raised concerns and both countries could seek a resolution to ensure they do not affect trade relations, the Business Standard has reported.

Biden will be in New Delhi from September 7 to 10 and will hold a bilateral meeting with Modi on Day 2 of his visit.

India has cited security risks as one of the primary reasons for these curbing imports of laptops, tablets and other such devices. The move is being seen as an attempt to curtail shipments of these goods from countries such as China and Korea and to promote domestic manufacturing.

United States trade representative Katherine Tai in August raised the issue with commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal during the G20 trade and investment ministerial meeting.

Tai highlighted the importance of allowing stakeholders to provide their feedback to make sure that the policy did not negatively impact trade, especially US exports to India.

While imports of IT hardware products from the US may not represent a large share compared to India’s imports from the rest of the world, a major chunk of these imports comes from Beijing.

The concerns flagged by major American personal computer and server makers, including Apple, Dell, HP, and Cisco, highlight the intricacies of global supply chains and the potential ripple effects of India’s import restrictions.

Many tech giants have established interconnected supply chains that span multiple countries, with China and Southeast Asian countries playing a pivotal role in the manufacturing and assembly of electronic devices.

The US remains the leader in the design and innovation aspects of the information and communications technology (ICT) sector but manufacturing of electronic devices is often outsourced to countries with cost-effective labour and production capabilities, with China being a primary destination.

Foxconn, for instance, is the largest manufacturing partner of global IT hardware companies. Approximately 99 per of its workforce, which grew from 47,000 in 2004 to 1.1 million in 2014, was based in mainland China, the report said.

America has been reviewing the critical ICT supply chains to lower its dependence on Beijing and wants the transition to be smooth.

New Delhi has been actively working to improve ease-of-doing-business and streamlining import licensing processes to align with this goal to attract more foreign companies to invest and operate in the country.