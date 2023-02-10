English
    G-20 presidency indicates India's growing power: Anurag Thakur

    More than 1,500 players from 29 states and Union territories of the country will take part in the five-day event, the sports minister said.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
    Anurag Thakur (File image)

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said India's G-20 presidency reflects the country's growing power on the world stage.

    "The G-20 presidency will give fillip to the country's image and economy. Fifty-five cities will host 200 meetings of the world's 20 most powerful countries. This is the growing power of India," Thakur said, addressing the inaugural function of the 3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games here, 55 km from Srinagar.

    More than 1,500 players from 29 states and Union territories of the country will take part in the five-day event, the sports minister said.

    Thakur said sports not only was a unifying platform but also reflected the soft power of the country.