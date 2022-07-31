English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    FY22 ITR filing: About 34 lakh returns filed till 4pm on last day

    The deadline for filing I-T returns, by those taxpayers who do not have to get their accounts audited for the fiscal ended on March 31, 2022, is July 31.

    PTI
    July 31, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

    Nearly 34 lakh income tax returns were filed till 4 PM on the last day of filing ITR for 2021-22 fiscal by salaried individual, the I-T department said on July 31.

    The deadline for filing I-T returns, by those taxpayers who do not have to get their accounts audited for the fiscal ended on March 31, 2022, is July 31.

    Till July 30, more than 5.10 crore tax returns had been filed. Giving statistics of Income Tax Returns (ITR) filed on Sunday, the I-T department tweeted:

    "33,73,975 #ITRs have been filed up to 1600 hours today & 4,73,228 #ITRs filed in the last 1hr."

    Giving statistics of Income Tax Returns (ITR) filed on July 31, the I-T department tweeted: Over the month, the I-T department has been nudging taxpayers to file their ITRs for 2021-22 fiscal to avoid levy of late fees. The I-T department also asked taxpayers to seek assistance regarding ITR filing by emailing to 'orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in' or calling help desk numbers 1800 103 0025 and 1800 419 0025.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to tax laws, a Rs 5,000 late fee would be payable by people having an annual income of over Rs 5 lakh, if they file their ITR by December 31 of the assessment year. Individuals with an annual income below Rs 5 lakh will be liable for a late fee of Rs 1,000 for delayed return filing.

    Additionally, those having outstanding unpaid tax will have to shell out an additional 1 per cent interest per month for delayed filing. The late fee will not apply to those taxpayers whose income is below the taxable limit.
    PTI
    Tags: #Income Tax #IT department #IT returns #last day
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 06:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.