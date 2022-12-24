 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Futuristic education system being created in country through NEP, says PM; slams 'slave mentality' of past governments

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

Hailing India's ancient 'gurukul' (residential schooling) system of education, the prime minister said knowledge has been the highest purpose of life in the country

File image of PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that through the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system was being created in India for the first time, and accused the past governments of not doing anything to regain the country's lost glory due to their "slave mentality".

Modi, who was addressing the 75th 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul at Rajkot via video link, also said the number of premier educational institutions like IITs, IIMs and medical colleges in the country increased substantially after 2014, the year when his government came to power at the Centre for the first time.

Hailing India's ancient 'gurukul' (residential schooling) system of education, the prime minister said knowledge has been the highest purpose of life in the country, and added that saints and spiritual leaders helped revive the country's lost glory in the field of education.

"You know very well that for India's bright future, our existing education policy and institutes have a big role to play. Therefore, in this 'amrit kaal' of independence, whether it is about country's educational infrastructure or policy, we are engaged in work at every level at a fast pace," he said.

The number of premier educational institutions like IITs, IIITs, IIMs and AIIMS is increasing substantially. After 2014, the number of medical colleges has seen more than 65 per cent rise, Modi said.

"Through the new education policy, the country is for the first time preparing an education system which is forward-looking and futuristic," he added.