you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Future security challenges could be grave: NSA Ajit Doval

Speaking at the annual investiture ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF), the former chief of the Intelligence Bureau said the agencies working for the country's protection should "reinvent and upgrade" their technology prowess.

PTI
Whatsapp

Stressing on the need to enhance the capabilities and professionalism of security forces, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday said these measures were essential as future challenges in the security and defence domain could be "grave".

Speaking at the annual investiture ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF), the former chief of the Intelligence Bureau said the agencies working for the country's protection should "reinvent and upgrade" their technology prowess.

"You should work to enhance your professionalism, capability and strength as security challenges in the days to come could be more grave," Doval said.

He expressed satisfaction that agencies like the BSF and those in the security and intelligence set-up of the country were working with better technology and trying to modernise the gadgets of this trade.

The NSA praised the BSF, the largest of the three border-guarding forces in the country, for ensuring the safety and security of India's borders.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are the two other border-guarding forces.

The BSF, which has about 2.5 lakh personnel, guards two of the country's most sensitive borders -- with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"Your professionalism is of top level," the NSA said.

Earlier at the event, Doval gave away gallantry and service medals to the officials of the force for rendering exceptional service in the line of duty.

Those decorated with gallantry medals include Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Baljit Singh Kasana, Deputy Commandant Yudhhvir Yadav, assistant sub-inspectors Surjit Singh Bishnoi and Om Prakash, constables Parasram, Vibhas Batbayal and M K Choudhary.

The team bravely foiled an armed intrusion bid, supported by unprovoked firing, from the Pakistani side, along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu, in November, 2016 as part of "Operation Chamliyal", their citation said.

Inspector Bhupinder Singh was awarded the police medal for gallantry for effectively retaliating Pakistani firing and killing a terrorist in October, 2016 along the international border in Jammu's Samba.

DIG Azad Singh Malik was presented the "Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak" for saving a 12-year-old girl, who had been electrocuted from a electric pole near the CWG village in the national capital on November 14, 2018.

The officer, who was returning home after work, rushed the girl to a nearby hospital and ensured treatment to her that saved her life, his citation read.

First Published on May 22, 2019 02:19 pm

tags #Ajit Doval #Current Affairs #India #NSA

